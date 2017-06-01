eGovWatch: Telangana Government launches T-wallet

‘T-wallet’ will be available as -an Anytime Anywhere digital payment option across formats such as – Online Web Browser, Smart Phone, Feature Phone and even without a phone

Microsoft Accelerator alum startup ‘Transaction Analysts’ has partnered with the Government of Telangana to launch ‘T- wallet’, enabling cashless payments for all segments of the society. ‘T-wallet’ will be available as -an Anytime Anywhere digital payment option across formats such as – Online Web Browser, Smart Phone, Feature Phone and even without a phone. T-wallet will be hosted on Microsoft’s Azure cloud infrastructure, which provides the most comprehensive and secure platform to host the T-wallet.

Hyderabad based Transaction Analysts, is a digital payment service startup that is specialized in cashless payments and has been a provider of digital payment services to leading hospitals, colleges, universities, temples and corporate since 2010. Partnering with the Telangana state government on the T-wallet, the company aims to achieve financial inclusion and increase user transactions based on Aadhar, with or without the need for a bank account. Supporting Telugu, Urdu and English, the wallet is created on Azure platform and designed for scalable performance with enhanced security. Microsoft’s Azure being one of the most secure and agile platforms has been instrumental in making the entire procedure a safe and reliable one. Microsoft as a company has been at the forefront of digital transformation across industry verticals and continues to encourage and support digital empowerment through enabling startups like Transaction Analysts to create innovative technology solutions through its accelerator arm. Transaction Analyst was part of Microsoft Accelerator’s ninth cohort which graduated at Think Next in December 2016.

Despite being a state of the art digital payment system using the latest technologies, T- Wallet has been designed to allow all segments of society to do cashless payment without going through any learning process. Telangana government has made the use of Microsoft cloud to embark on their vision of digital transformation by empowering citizens and optimizing business processes. Citizens of Telangana can now use this one-of-a-kind wallet to make payments for both Government and Private transactions.