Telangana govt appoints task force on urban mobility

The Telangana government has issued orders to constitute a task force on urban mobility to study the monorail model in the IT corridor of the city. Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao underlined the need to integrate and synergise various modes of mass transportation systems such as metro rail, buses, monorail, MMTS, tram, e-vehicles and other models, keeping in view the present traffic density and emerging traffic requirement for the next five decades, an official release said.

The minister also felt that Outer Ring Road (ORR), national and state highways, and satellite towns as well as urban local bodies within a radius of 100 km from the city also need to be kept in view while integrating and synergising various modes of transportation. “As per the directions of the minister, the government constituted a task force comprising government and members from the corporate sector to study the monorail model,” the release stated.

Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, will be the member convenor of the committee. The committee would suggest the corridors for phase II and phase III of the metro rail project and also propose best and most economical ways of transport, including monorail, tram, e-vehicles, and any other such rail or road connectivity on various routes in a synergetic manner.

The panel would also suggest various methods of funding such projects and raising resources including PPPs, joint ventures and annuity funding. The committee would submit its recommendations to the government, the release added.