Telangana govt to explore drone surveillance for security of women IT employees

Telangana government is mulling using drones for security of women employees in the IT corridor in Hyderabad, a top state government official said. “Telangana government is exploring drone surveillance for security of women IT employees in the IT corridor. The drone will be first responder when women are in distress,” a release, quoted Principal Secretary for IT, Jayesh Ranjan, as saying. Police stations under Cyberabad Commissionerate would operate drones and when a SoS call is made (by a woman in need), the drone using GPS can trace the victim and will reach in no time with the siren alerting lot of people, he said.

“The idea which was mooted at a Hackathon recently in the city appealed a lot. And we are in a very preliminary stage of this initiative. We will roll out this in next one year and more details will be worked out soon,” Ranjan said. He said the government is also in the process of setting up of new IT Parks “as the existing ones are saturated.” Earlier, Ranjan formally inaugurated the 1.09 lakh sq ft new global headquarters of ZenQ, a pure-play testing service company, integrating its three offices into one, in the city.

ZenQ CEO Murali Bollu said the company currently has 400 employees and aims to reach a figure of 1000 in the next three years. “Our revenue for the financial year 2016-17 is Rs 42 crore. We aim to achieve a turnover of Rs 100 crore in next three years,” Murali said, according to the release.