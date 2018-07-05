Tencent all set to enter India’s Cloud market

Chinese tech firm Tencent is gearing up to launch its Cloud business in India. India is already home to large American technology companies such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft (Azure), IBM, and Google, besides Chinese arch-rival Alibaba, through Alibaba Cloud (Aliyun).

Indian public Cloud market is valued at $1.8 billion and by 2020 it is expected to rise to $4.1 billion. According to reports, Tencent will focus on video and live-streaming products initially.

The company plans to offer Tencent Cloud LVB (live video broadcasting) and t Tencent Cloud for VOD (video on demand). It has already launched its Cloud data centre in Mumbai and wants to expand its business in Southeast Asia,specifically Thailand and Malaysia.