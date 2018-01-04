Teradata appoints Souma Das as MD for India operations

Souma will be responsible for providing leadership and overall strategic direction to the company’s India business overseeing field operations that include sales, customer management, marketing, professional services and customer support

Teradata Corp, the leading data and analytics company, announced the appointment of Souma Das as the Managing Director for Teradata in India. At Teradata, Souma will be responsible for providing leadership and overall strategic direction to the company’s India business overseeing field operations that include sales, customer management, marketing, professional services and customer support.

Souma joins Teradata backed by a stellar career spanning almost three decades of technology industry experience having successfully nurtured and grown the business of large information technology organizations in India. Prior to joining Teradata, Souma was the Regional Vice President and Managing Director of Qlik for its India operations responsible for driving growth, revenue and customer satisfaction for organisations leveraging Qlik analytics platform. Before joining Qlik, Souma was the Managing Director of Infor India. Souma is an industry leader known for building, coaching and nurturing teams to create high performing talent and driving new growth revenue lines for businesses.

“We are excited to welcome Souma Das to the role of Managing Director for Teradata in India. His leadership experience in the technology industry and proven track record of delivering customer outcomes across all industry sectors makes him stand out as a business leader,” said Andrew Blamey, Vice President, Asia Pacific and Korea(APAK), Teradata Corporation. He further added, Over the last decade, we have built a strong team of experienced professionals including sales, professional services, data scientists and technology experts backed by our R&D and Services implementation teams to deliver high-quality customer services in India. We are looking forward to benefitting from Souma valuable experience and market insights as we focus on providing our market-leading analytic technology offerings to customers, delivering successful business outcomes enabled by best in class technology platforms.

Souma Das said, I am excited to join Teradata at this incredible point of time when technologies like AI, deep learning, IoT and Cloud are creating an analytical environment that is disrupting conventional business wisdom, making companies reimagine and revitalize their go-to-market strategies to ensure a competitive edge. I look forward to solidifying Teradata business led and technology enabled approach to empower and enable Indian companies to innovate and thrive in an increasingly complex and analytical ecosystem. In India, we are seeing organizations embrace Big Data and analytics as a business enabler and I am looking forward to leading Teradata India growth trajectory and further strengthening relations with our customers and partners.

Souma is a post graduate in Executive Management from Duke University Fuqua School of Business and has a MS in Computer Science and Applications from Jadavpur University.