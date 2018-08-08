The 1st International Blockchain congress creates the largest blockchain event in Asia

50+ MOUs announced in the 2 day event, showcases capabilities of the Indian Blockchain Industry

The inaugural edition of the International Blockchain Congress in India was successfully organised on August 3 & 4, 2018, at HICC, Hyderabad. The event was poised to be the largest confluence of regulators, industry experts, and technology innovators and will be the first of many efforts to transform India into a global blockchain powerhouse and created a stir by being recognised as the largest in Asia, and also trended on Twitter for 2 days. The 2 day edition at Hyderabad witnessed a staggering 3000+ registered attendees and now move to Goa for the last day of the congress.

Hosted in in collaboration with NITI Aayog, and the governments of Telangana and Goa, and Nucleus Vision, the International Blockchain Congress is aimed at bringing thought-provoking conversations on blockchain for next-generation services, developing blockchain applications and blockchain technologies for government and put in place regulations and guidelines.

The first edition of the conference was addressed by distinguished guests such as Mr. Amitabh Kant, CEO Niti Aayog, Mr. KT Rama Rao, IT Minister, State of Telangana, Mr. Rohan Khaunte, IT Minister, Goa, Mr. CP Gurnani, CEO Tech Mahindra, Tim Draper, Founder of DFJ Ventures, Min Kim, CEO of ICON Foundation, Mr. Ted Lin, Binance, Mr. Ian Balina, Global Community Influencer, and many others.

Mr. Rama Iyer, CEO Eleven01 Foundation, said, “Eleven01 is an emerging market centric blockchain protocol with government compliance standards, which serves as a foundation for decentralized applications. This will create a blockchain ecosystem and build a nation-centric procedure which is custom built for the country’s needs. I thank Nucleus.Vision and Tech Mahindra for initiating this and bring it to fruition.”

Abhishek Pitti, CEO, Nucleus Vision, added, “We created the International Blockchain Congress to create an ecosystem and showcase India to the world Blockchain community successfully. The participation of internationally acclaimed speakers, informative and engaging sessions, and several networking events, the International Blockchain Congress helped forge synergies between important government leaders, industry experts, influencers, and the community in general. We are sure the 2nd edition will be much bigger and will attract more people to the congress.”

With over 12 key notes, 80+ speakers, 3000+ participants, the Congress witnessed tremendous enthusiasm and created a lot of buzz. All those who attended the congress appreciated the proactive interaction between government regulators, industry leaders and start up innovators. The industry leaders commented that this event bridges an important chasm and next year a much larger audience would turn up for the congress.

The two-day conference was organized with an objective of bringing leaders, innovators and regulators together under one roof, to share their expertise and innovations, and create a collaborative environment as well as build a strong community. It also gives attendees an opportunity to gain expertise, learn and understand the tools, new challenges and solutions for creative ideas and strategies through series of interactive session, panel discussion and B2B engagement opportunities to be held by industry experts.