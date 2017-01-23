The big product will come out of India in the coming decade

Epicor, a global business software company with products aimed at manufacturing, distribution, retail and services industries, is looking at enabling established businesses to launch their online presence using their own e-commerce solution. Srini V, Director, Ecommerce Product Management, Epicor, shares how his firm is looking at leveraging this opportunity



How does Epicor see e-commerce as an opportunity?

Our manufacturing and distribution customers use Epicor ERP platforms to run their day to day business. They are facing threats from niche (Staples & Home Depot) and established eCommerce players like Amazon & Ebay. The changing purchasing preferences of buyers to more digital forms is another paradigm shift they have to deal with. Hence manufacturing and distribution customers need Internet presence through their own e-commerce solution to combat these threats and preserve their margins. Epicor’s e-commerce solution is based on leveraging their investment already made in the ERP and offers an easy & cost-effective transition into the digital world for them.

There is much talk around B to C technologies, but don’t you agree that B2B is still an area of huge opportunity?

Manufacturing and Distribution customers deal with a lot of product and pricing complexity, pre-negotiated prices and business rules that are very B2B buyer centric. Hence an e-commerce solution that is functionally rich to support B2B buyer preferences always trumps the classic B2C e-commerce that tends to be more about look/feel and easy of purchasing. B2C concepts are transcending in to the B2B world, so companies that can deliver complex B2B experiences in a simplistic manner will have a better handle at harvesting this huge B2B opportunity in a profitable fashion.

As a global executive, how do you see India’s role in the world of technology?

Since I started my career, I see technology has transformed the way people communicate locally and globally, commerce has moved to digital forms rapidly, & infrastructure barriers have been bypassed. India is at the threshold of delivering on its promise of talent and intellect – transforming from an efficiency driven, low cost outpost for large firms to being an integral part of the strategic teams at global organizations. E-commerce has made significant inroads and so has digital payment mechanisms gained universal acceptance. Cell phones have transformed the way people of all ages communicate, and the increased earning and spending power of a growing middle class has made all brands equally accessible. I expect to see the next big idea, the next big product coming out of India in the coming decade.