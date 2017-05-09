Thermax partners with Infor on Business Transformation journey

Infor recently announced that Thermax Ltd., an engineering company offering energy-environment solutions to global clients, will implement Infor’s latest version of software applications in one of its largest business divisions – Boiler and Heater (B&H). The suite of applications would help enhance organizational and stakeholder collaboration, and help employees work faster, smarter and stay engaged.

Headquartered in Pune, India and operating globally through 19 international offices, 12 Sales & Services offices and 11 manufacturing facilities (seven of which are in India), Thermax chose for its business division, B&H, Infor LN upgradation to its latest version i.e. LN 10.4, coupled with Infor Xi and Infor CRM. This next-generation suite of applications comprises Infor LN 10.4, Infor ION, Infor Ming.le, Infor Document Management, Infor LN BI/Analytics, and Infor CRM. With these solutions, Thermax B&H will gain enhanced business value through a unified collaboration platform, workflow, notifications and alerts, document management and business intelligence.

The new features of Infor LN are also compliant with the upcoming GST requirements in the country. Additionally, with Infor Ming.le, users have access to social collaboration, business process improvement and in-contextual analytics tools. Once implemented, Thermax B&H will drive synergies across all internal and external stakeholders, and will integrate mobility, business intelligence and reporting with existing dashboards. Currently, Infor LN and Infor ION are being implemented.

“Modern technologies and mobility have increased the pressure on companies to stay competitive. Our existing experience with Infor led us to sign up for an upgrade, ideal for today’s rapidly-changing global business environment. As we move ahead, we would also like to cater to our millennial workforce by providing mobile-first, intuitive applications aligned to their everyday experience to increase their efficiency and provide a state-of-the-art workplace,” said Jagdish Lomte, Group CIO – Thermax Limited.

“We are happy to partner with Thermax to roll out a very large Infor LN implementation on Infor Xi. We are confident that our latest version of Infor LN with Next-Generation Technology framework will address specific industry needs, put the company ahead of the digital curve and help them stay abreast of the competition while adhering to the latest policy changes,” said Ashish Dass, Vice President & Managing Director, South Asian Subcontinent, Infor.