TRAI integrates its apps on UMANG platform

Recognising the importance of reaching out to the consumers and to safeguard their interests, TRAI has now integrated its mobile apps namely DND 2.0 and MyCall with UMANG platform. UMANG (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) is developed by National e-Governance Division (NeGD), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). UMANG provides a single platform for all Indian Citizens to access pan India e-Gov services ranging from central to local government bodies and other citizen centric services. It provides a unified approach where citizens can install one application to avail multiple government services. From now onwards, TRAI’s mobile apps, namely DND 2.0 and MyCall shall also be available on the UMANG platform.

Presently, UMANG has more than 50 lakhs downloads and TRAI apps individually have more than four lakhs downloads. With a view to increase reachability and facilitate citizens, NeGD and TRAI have integrated DND 2.0 and My Call App on UMANG Android platform.