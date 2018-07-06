Trend Micro secures Lupin’s vast IT environment

Global cybersecurity solutions provider Trend Micro has secured Lupin, a transnational leader in the pharmaceutical industry, by addressing the security needs across data centres, endpoints, email and networks. Trend Micro was also able to complement the existing security solutions of Lupin through a comprehensive security across its major vectors, advanced shielding from vulnerabilities with virtual patching and safeguarding of networks and endpoints against advanced attacks. By providing out-of-box integration with existing perimeter security solutions, Trend Micro was able to further simplify Lupin’s security operations with a single management dashboard for all capabilities.

Lupin required a high-level security solution to safeguard critical applications in its data centres, while also requiring protection of email on Microsoft Office 365 against advanced attacks a priority. With more than 300 servers running on multiple operating systems, Lupin also required the ability to detect targeted attacks, advanced threats, and ransomware across the network, capturing lateral, inbound and outbound traffic. Finally, Lupin wanted to manage the solution through a single console.

“Lupin was seeking a comprehensive security solution that would equip their servers, network, and email with advanced protection, and that could detect and block security exploits, while also being equipped with cloud capabilities. At Trend Micro, they found the perfect partner who could provide exactly that and more. We deployed our solution in two phases. The first phase involved deployment of Deep Security in a hybrid environment, which brought in robust capabilities for physical, virtual, and cloud servers, in one integrated platform. The second phase involved deployment of Smart Protection Complete and Deep Discovery Inspector. Also, Cloud App Security was used to secure more than 20,000 mailboxes operating on Office 365,” said Nilesh Jain, Vice President – South East Asia and India, Trend Micro.

“Our Deep Security supports legacy operating systems, providing seamless integration for VMware deployments, and integrates with multi-cloud players, including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform service. Our solution was seamlessly integrated with Lupin’s VMware deployments,” he further added.

“Trend Micro is a huge plus to our organisation. It has increased security by reducing the risk of data breaches. The virtualised environment has streamlined administration, without compromising security or flexibility,” said Mayur Danait, CIO, Lupin.

Further adding to it, Saurabh Kaushik, CISO, Lupin, said, “Trend Micro’s capabilities like virtual patching that shields from vulnerabilities without leading to do emergency patching, and employing cross-generational techniques like machine learning used to detect advanced malware are a big benefit to our organisation.”

Trend Micro OfficeScan solution eliminated security gaps across endpoints by constantly learning, adapting, and automatically sharing threat intelligence across Lupin’s environment, and its Connected Threat Defense delivered network sandbox rapid response updates to endpoints when a new threat was detected, enabling faster protection and reducing the spread of malware. Trend Micro Deep Discovery Inspector provided identification against advanced and unknown malware, ransomware, zero-day exploits, command and control (C&C) communications, and evasive attacker activities that are invisible to standard security defense.