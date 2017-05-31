TripAdvisor upgrades iOS app

The new app better supports the needs of hotel shoppers to compare prices, discover what to do in-destination and make decisions on their travel. The new app features a simpler and more streamlined design, as well as greater consistency across TripAdvisor’s various travel categories

TripAdvisor has announced a new streamlined experience for its native iOS app, allowing travellers to more easily plan their trip on the app, including finding competitive prices for hotels, as well as get value deals on flights, holiday rentals, restaurants and other things to do in-destination. With advice from global travellers, the newly redesigned app empowers travellers with the insights they need to make informed travel choices.

“Travellers want to know they’re getting the best value on a hotel and other parts of the trip, and we have now redesigned our app to make sure they do just that. The new TripAdvisor app experience allows travellers to effortlessly compare prices and book their hotel, find great things to do on the go, and unleash the full potential of their trip,” said Stephen Kaufer, chief executive officer and co-founder, TripAdvisor.

The new app better supports the needs of hotel shoppers to compare prices, discover what to do in-destination and make decisions on their travel. The new app features a simpler and more streamlined design, as well as greater consistency across TripAdvisor’s various travel categories. TripAdvisor has also updated its “Things to Do” and “Restaurants” categories pages, which now adapt to user preferences and make customised recommendations based on machine learning. Travellers can also access essential travel insights, including more than 500 million reviews and opinions covering seven million accommodations, airlines, restaurants and attractions globally.

Features of the new app include:

“Best Value” hotel rankings: To ensure travellers get the best value on places to stay, hotels are now ranked and sorted based on a combination of a number of proprietary factors, including traveller ratings, hotel rates, booking popularity, brand affinity and location. A “Traveller Ranked” filter also remains available to help travellers search for top-rated hotels based on quality, quantity and recency of reviews on the site

Itinerary and trip collaboration: Travellers now have the ability to save and create trips, and collaborate with friends and family on the must-dos through a new feature called “MyTrips”

360-degree photos: In addition to the more than 98 million candid traveller photos available on the site, new 360-degree photos give travellers a first-hand look inside hotels around the world

Safe and secure booking: A vaulted credit card feature makes TripAdvisor’s instant booking platform safe, easy and quick for users looking to save money on the right hotel room for them

The new iOS app is available across all 48 markets where TripAdvisor operates. TripAdvisor will roll out a redesigned user experience with the new features and design elements on TripAdvisor’s Android native app, as well as the company’s mobile and desktop websites in the future.