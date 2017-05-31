TripAdvisor upgrades iOS app

The new app better supports the needs of hotel shoppers to compare prices, discover what to do in-destination and make decisions on their travel. The new app features a simpler and more streamlined design, as well as greater consistency across TripAdvisor’s various travel categories
TripAdvisor has announced a new streamlined experience for its native iOS app, allowing travellers to more easily plan their trip on the app, including finding competitive prices for hotels, as well as get value deals on flights, holiday rentals, restaurants and other things to do in-destination. With advice from global travellers, the newly redesigned app empowers travellers with the insights they need to make informed travel choices.
“Travellers want to know they’re getting the best value on a hotel and other parts of the trip, and we have now redesigned our app to make sure they do just that. The new TripAdvisor app experience allows travellers to effortlessly compare prices and book their hotel, find great things to do on the go, and unleash the full potential of their trip,” said Stephen Kaufer, chief executive officer and co-founder, TripAdvisor.
The new app better supports the needs of hotel shoppers to compare prices, discover what to do in-destination and make decisions on their travel. The new app features a simpler and more streamlined design, as well as greater consistency across TripAdvisor’s various travel categories. TripAdvisor has also updated its “Things to Do” and “Restaurants” categories pages, which now adapt to user preferences and make customised recommendations based on machine learning. Travellers can also access essential travel insights, including more than 500 million reviews and opinions covering seven million accommodations, airlines, restaurants and attractions globally.
Features of the new app include:
The new iOS app is available across all 48 markets where TripAdvisor operates. TripAdvisor will roll out a redesigned user experience with the new features and design elements on TripAdvisor’s Android native app, as well as the company’s mobile and desktop websites in the future.