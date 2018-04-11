Uber launches new driver app in India

While the Uber app for riders underwent a recent change, the app for driver patterns hadn’t seen much of a change for long. Today, the ridersharing company set this right with a redesigned app that was “built for and with the drivers”. Over 100 driver partners of Uber from Bangalore were part of the global beta launch and helped shape the final product.

The redesign had been necessitated because there was increasing pressure on the design due to the new features being added. While the current app was built by 30 engineers, there were now 300 working on it. While it is a better and easier design for users, the app also solves some long standing pain points. For instance, the app will let drivers end the trip even without internet by pinning the GPS location of the destination.

There will also be an inbox for notifications, which again is a result of driver feedback. Pradeep Parameswaran, Head of Central Operations, Uber India and SA said they have built the app by listening to what driver partners needed and shaped it alongside them.

“Our teams spent time on-ground, interacting with partners through group sessions, ride alongs and in person meetings to gather inputs. Every piece of their feedback was important and it was incorporated into building an app that meets their needs, every moment of their journey,” he said in a release.

Other near features include and earning tracker and a status bar that alerts drivers about locations where demand is high. In India, the app will be available for driver partners in Kochi and courier partners in Chennai before being rolled out to other centres in a phased manner.