UIDAI data privacy concern: Fintechs lose access to key eKYC system

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has effectively shut out several fintech players from carrying out Aadhaar-based eKYC through entities who use sub-AUA (authentication user agency) licences

According to sources familiar with the development, the displeasure of the Supreme Court on Aadhaar data being accessed by private parties has prompted the UIDAI to disallow the sub-AUAs from doing Aadhaar-based eKYC. They explained that once the UIDAI introduced facial recognition, Virtual IDs and Token Aadhaar numbers, this decision could be reversed. As of March 31, the number of live AUAs were 310, according the UIDAI website. The Aadhaar dashboard on UIDAI’s website shows there have been no AUA-driven authentication transactions in the past two days. The authentication system may have seen disruptions earlier as well, with no records of eKYC transactions appearing for March 24. The Aadhaar-based eKYC, which is a significantly cheaper method of verifying customer credentials than a physical KYC, is particularly significant for fintech players.