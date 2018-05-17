UIDAI is putting all possible security measures for Aadhaar data safety, says Dr Ajay Bhushan Pandey

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) CEO Dr Ajay Bhushan Pandey has asserted that UIDAI has been taking all the advanced security measures to ensure the safety of the database 1.2 crore population of India. Refuting all the security-related concerns being raised on the security of UIDAI, he says, “We are going to ensure the security of the UIDAI utmost. There have been incidents of data breaches attempted by unscrupulous people in the past, but we have been fighting any kind of internal and external cyber threats to make the data safe. However, no security provider and technology expert can say the data is 100 per cent secure. We are investing in the best talent and technology to keep the data in safe hands as we have been doing it in last seven years.”

He was speaking at the Indian Express Idea Exchange talk show in Noida.

“I always maintain that we take the security of data very seriously and take all steps as we are conscious of this vast amount of responsibility which is cast on UIDAI – we can’t afford to fail in it. During the last seven years, it’s not people have not tried breaching our systems, but we have fought out all. The security threats in technology are changing, as we have let our data safe for last seven years and we will continue to save in the future as well,” he maintained.

With Data Privacy Act coming into being, Dr Bhushan feels it will further strengthen the UIDAI Act. He was also in a strong view of policy, law and technology has to be updated from time to time.