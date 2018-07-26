UiPath taps enterprise RPA opportunities in India with ‘UiPathTogether’ event

Enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software company UiPath recently concluded its fourth #UiPathTogether event in Mumbai. Riding on the success of #UiPathTogether events conducted in Washington DC, Paris and New York City, the Mumbai event highlighted the digital transformation opportunities RPA enables for enterprises in India. Representatives from UiPath were joined by RPA experts and practitioners from partner and customer organisations including Prudential, EY, KPMG, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Edelweiss Finance. They led sessions focused on how RPA will play a pivotal role in achieving business success in India.

Business implementation partners and customers alike also shared their RPA implementation stories.

Daniel Dines, CEO and Founder, UiPath, said, “India is an extremely important market for UiPath. Our focus is to collaborate with Indian enterprises to enhance their productivity and improve the lives of their employees – and the satisfaction of their customers – with our top-in-its-class RPA platform. We stand strong in our commitment to the India market as we have found an immense talent pool in the country which we are constantly investing in. We now employ close to 200 employees, and plan to increase it by 50 per cent by year end.”

UiPath is working closely with major consultancies that have Indian presence. Financial services, healthcare and telecommunications are the sectors that are driving the adoption of RPA-based solutions in India, though the company’s platform is at work across all industries.

Worldwide, the RPA market is predicted to reach US$ 2.9 billion by 2021, according a Forrester report issued in 2017.