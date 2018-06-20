UNISOC launches AR/VR supporting mobile chipsets in India

Chinese fabless semiconductor company UNISOC (formerly Spreadtrum Communications) launched its latest chipsets, SC9832E and SC9863, which have been designed to enable a more seamless user experience for machine learning and AR/VR related applications. The newly-announced SC9863 is armed with 8x Cortex A55 processor with speed up to 1.6GHz, and is built for delivering an unparalleled high-end user experience.

It features an LTE Cat7 modem supporting Dual SIM Dual Standby (DSDS) and 4G+4G (LTE/WCDMA/GSM + LTE/WCDMA/GSM), and provides camera support for 16MP at 30fps with a 3xCSI 4+4+2 Lane/4xCSI 4+2+2+2 Lane interface. It’s 16MP + 5MP dual image signal processors ensure clearer, more vivid, and sharper image capturing, be it for videos or single pictures, and also have 3D Face ID capability.

UNISOC SC9832E comes equipped with a 1.4 GHz 4x Cortex A53 processor with a 667MHz eMMC 5.1/LPDDR3 memory controller. It provides camera support for 13MP at 30fps, along with 2xCSI 4+4 Lane/3x CSI 4+2+2 Lane interface, and boasts of a MaliT820 MP1 GPU capable of 680 MHz supported by OpenGL ES 3.0 and Vulkan 1.0 GPU API.

The SC9832E features a VoLTE Cat4 modem with Dual SIM Dual Standby (DSDS) capable of supporting 4G+4G (LTE/WCDMA/GSM +LTE/WCDMA/GSM) or 4G+3G (LTE/WCDMA/GSM + WCDMA/GSM) configurations, as well as Wi-Fi bgn/BT4.2/FM/GPS+Gionass/Beidou. With an AnTuTu 6.0 score in the range of 38,000, this innovative chipset solution from UNISOC far outperforms other competing chipsets in its category.

Adam Zeng, CEO UNISOC, said “The global mobile ecosystem is evolving at a very rapid pace, and we are focussed on helping the Indian market stay ahead of the technological curve. We want to meet and exceed the growing expectations of Indian consumers with better products and better features, which is why our latest chipset solutions are designed to cater to advanced mobile and communication technology requirements. We are confident that these new additions to our extensive portfolio will be well-received in the market, and will help in laying the foundation of a more prosperous and smarter future.”

What these features mean is that the SC9832E and the SC9863 deliver better performance and a more seamless user experience – even for resource-intensive applications such as gaming. This difference in performance is also highlighted in their significantly faster response time for most functions, be it accessing an application or turning the device on/off. These innovative chipsets have also been designed for better integration levels and lower power consumption; with up to 50% lower power consumption at standby, even with multiple background applications, they can ensure 200+ hours of stay for a 3,000 mAh battery. The integration of cutting-edge camera technologies such as real-time image processing and 3D noise reduction (3DNR) further enable the SC9832E to deliver higher image quality than its peers, said the company.