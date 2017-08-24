Up-gradation of functionalities for subscribers by the Central Recordkeeping Agencies

Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) is established by the Government of India for regulation and development of Pension Sector in order to protect the old age income security of subscribers. PFRDA takes various initiatives from time to time in order to simplify and improve the operational issues in National Pension System (NPS) like new functionality development under NPS architecture, simplification of account opening, withdrawal, grievance management etc. In this regard, during the Quarter ended on 30.06.2017, various functionalities have been released by the Central Recordkeeping Agencies (CRAs) i.e. NSDL e-governance Infrastructure Limited and Karvy Computershare Pvt. Ltd to facilitate the ease of operation for the benefit of subscribers.