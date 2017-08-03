Upgrade police system with advances in digital technology: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad stressed on the need to upgrade police system with advances in digital technology in view of increasing social media activities. “Social media is picking up pace in India and police system must upgrade itself with advances in digital technology. The young officers must be aware of the transformation taking place in India,” he said at the inaugural ceremony of a two-day conference, organised by Bureau of Police Research and Development, for young Superintendents of Police of states and union territories and paramilitary forces’ commandants.

Holding that “digital empowerment is not sufficient, unless there is digital inclusion and that technology should be affordable, inclusive and development oriented”, he urged the officers to use social media platforms to communicate the right information and stressed that the training of the officers in cyber security must be given utmost priority. Prasad expressed hope that the officers will gain knowledge from the two-day conference and practise the lessons learnt here, in their professional lives.

Highlighting the ‘Digital India’ programme– a flagship programme of the central government with a vision to transform India into a digitally empowered society, he said that the aim of the programme was to bridge the digital divide and the focus is more towards poor sections of society. “The schemes and initiatives of the government are framed in such a manner that citizens are empowered to lead a better quality of life.” During the conference, Prasad also released a book titled “National Police Research Repository”.

On the occasion, Intelligence Bureau Director Rajiv Jain said he has high hopes from the young officers and is sure that they will achieve greater heights in their future. In her speech, BPR&D Director General Meeran C. Borwankar said that good use of citizens and technology is needed for effective policing. “For effective policing, the police and CAPFs (Central Armed Police Forces or paramilitary forces) must make good use of two partners, citizens and technology. From DG level to beat constables, the concept of taking community along, is being followed.” Borwankar also said that Home Ministry was doing its best to increase the technological inputs in the training programmes.