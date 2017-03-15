Using contextual messaging for making apps meaningful

“There are millions of apps in each app store, but the problem is that only few of them are able to do well because the engagement is zero, downloads happens but after that nobody uses it,” says Siddhartha Chandurkar, Founder & CEO of ShepHertz. The company provides enterprise platform to build omni-channel apps, marketing automation, API management and realtime game development.

Give us an overview of your business and how it came into being? What was the opportunity that you sighted initially ?

We got inspired by the surge in apps that mainly happened in North America with the launch of the first iPhone. It didn’t impact India as the country that time was largely a feature phone market. Observing this upcoming trend of the smartphone revolution our focus was to help app developers to develop the app quickly. Earlier to develop any software it used to take around a year’s time, but now with the arrival of backend as a service, apps can be released within few weeks and every update can be rolled out in just 15 days. Therefore, first we started to focus on app developers by helping them to build an app quickly. We gave them the building blocks which helped the app developers to reduce the development time by 2/3 due to which we gradually earned the trust of 50,000 customers in 150 countries. We are now one of the largest players in the world in this space as some of the top apps globally utilize our platform starting from top board game in the US, top racing app in 49 countries and lots of cricket apps including the official ICC cricket game is on our platform and we did very well in this space.

To give you an example, let’s say you are building an e-commerce app and in e-commerce it is important to have a recommendation engine as a key feature. For instance, people who bought this also bought that. So this feature is available to us at the back-end so if you want to do a social invite to a friend, build a social leader board, reward management, achievement, gifting, avatar and many such 30 pre-built services are available with us. We support 18 native SDKs ios, android, windows, java script are the obvious ones but we also support IoT, wearable devices, smart TV and all known platforms in the world in this space.

How are you placed globally ? What are the major geographical regions that you are focusing now?

In terms of global reach, currently we are based in Gurgaon & US in Palo Alto. In march we are opening up our office in Mumbai, so most of our enterprise customers are in the business city, we have just penetrated into Middle-East and South-East Asia. Our focus is now in these developing countries because in the US we already have lots of customers as it is developers based. We see lots of digitization efforts in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Africa, in South-East Asia in Cambodia and many such countries that are English speaking. This quarter our focus will be on Middle-east and South-East Asia, we will continue to focus on US along with our partner mainly Microsoft.

Tell us about your partners and customers. What kind of support you are providing to them ?

We have a partnership with Microsoft, IBM & VmWare, and with Microsoft its a GTM (go to market) partnership. They took us to a lot of enterprises, including Indigo airlines, Kotak securities, ABP News and many others. We don’t have permission to take names, but starting from retail to aviation to BFSI almost in each sector some of the largest players today use our platform for building Omni-channel apps (mobile, web, social, IoT, smart TV, point of sale, smart wearables). So anybody developing an app for connected devices is our customer. Now there is a change in the landscape with respect to enterprise and start-ups as both are fighting for the same market share. If you see old taxi guys are fighting for Uber and Ola; old retail companies are fighting with Big Basket, Grofers, Flipkarts and Jabong. If you see banking, Paytm has taken all the transactions, even during demonetization if you saw even bigger banks with higher penetration could not adjust to the change in such a short duration because they did not have that kind of systems. Infact younger startups came up with wallets and within two days they started transactions because they had that agile platforms. ShepHertz provide that agile platform to enterprises so that they can gain competitive advantage and therefore our main customers are enterprises.

What do you think is the biggest challenge for the app market and how are you addressing it?

The problem with the apps is that there are millions of apps in each app store, but very few of them do well because engagement is zero, downloads happens but after that nobody uses it. On an average most of us use only five percent of mobile apps on a daily basis and that’s the biggest challenge that most of the company faces. We launched a product that is called ShepHertz App 42 marketing automation, which allows customers to increase user acquisition, retention, engagement and conversion. App 42 helps in increasing engagement by giving contextual messages to a person. For example, in insurance sector people mainly procrastinate to renew their policy. It’s not that they don’t want to renew their policy but they forget. So if you get a push notification to renew your policy you might not do it, but if you are at the bank and then you get the notification that your policy is getting lapsed then you have a high chance that you renew it. So that’s the kind of contextual seem-less experience that we have started to give to the consumers.

So what is your business model, how do you generate revenue ? Also share case-points of some of the customers using your solution effectively?

We earn revenue on subscription basis, so whatever platform we provide it has limitations the number of API calls which can happen and the number of apps they can develop, it is a costly product and everything is done by us. Even in the media industry, ABP news work with us, let’s say some breaking news happens and the media company quickly wants to reach out to multilingual languages to various people of those states. To do that the marketing head has to go to the development team and the team will take another three weeks to make it possible. When Brexit happened, the market fell down, now securities companies wanted to quickly launch a campaign as some people will only buy the shares when the market is down. So how can we reach to only those guys with predictive analysis who have a propensity to buy and reach to various news channels. So we provide such kind of agility to the organisation at a much faster pace.