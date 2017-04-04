UST Global partners with Madhya Pradesh for e-Nagarpalika

e-Nagarpalika is the first-of-its kind state-wide implementation of an e-governance platform that connects 378 urban local bodies including 16 Municipal Corporations, 98 Municipal Councils and 264 Nagar Panchayats. The Madhya Pradesh government has planned for 7 Smart cities and 11 Amrut cities and e-Nagarpalika will serve as the unified urban operating system for these cities

UST Global announced their partnership, with the Madhya Pradesh Govt. to lay the foundation of a Digital Madhya Pradesh. e-Nagarpalika was launched at the CM House in Bhopal on 1st April, 2017, by the Honorable Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Mr. Sajan Pillai, CEO, UST Global, addressed the gathering along with Smt. Maya Singh, Honorable Minister for Urban Development; Shri. Malay Srivastava IAS, Honorable Principal Secretary; and Shri. Vivek Agarwal IAS, Commissioner, Directorate of Urban Administration & Development.

UST Global and Madhya Pradesh Govt. have partnered to usher in a new era of good governance, accelerated economic growth, and inclusive social development. Digital is changing the face of governance in Madhya Pradesh and transforming the lives of citizens.

e-Nagarpalika is the first-of-its kind state-wide implementation of an e-governance platform that connects 378 urban local bodies including 16 Municipal Corporations, 98 Municipal Councils and 264 Nagar Panchayats. The Madhya Pradesh government has planned for 7 Smart cities and 11 Amrut cities and e-Nagarpalika will serve as the unified urban operating system for these cities.

The citizen services available on e-Nagarpalika include Birth, Death and Marriage Registration; request for Litter & Debris Collection, Evidence Certificate for Insurance Claims, and requests for Fire Extinguishing Services, Septic Tank Cleaning, Sewerage Cleaning, Tree Cutting, Water Tanker, ambulance, Mobile Toilet, Funeral Van and Grievance registration and tracking.

The citizens can access e-Nagarpalika through a mobile app, internet, call centre, SMS and a citizen facilitation center. The government will be able to serve the citizens better than ever before, with accountability, financial discipline and transparency.

From a governance perspective, e-Nagarpalika will include Financial Accounting Management, Budget, Property Tax Process, Water Charges, Project Systems, Asset Management, Procurement and Material Management, HR and Payroll, Real Estate Management, Employee Self Service.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, and other dignitaries on dais congratulated, honored and thanked Mr. Sajan Pillai, CEO, UST Global, and the team for achieving this milestone.