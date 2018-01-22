Veeam appoints Sandeep Bhambure as India Business Lead

Veeam Software, the Availability for the Always-On Enterprise innovator, today announced that Sandeep Bhambure has been appointed as the Managing Director for India and SAARC. Sandeep will lead Veeam’s business operations in India and will be responsible for market development, expand solutions offerings to customers and further strengthen partner network. He will report directly to Shaun McLagan, Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific & Japan.

Veeam recently announced record FY2017 results globally and as a testament to India’s market potential, the company’s total booking revenue grew by 82% year on year. Bhambure will continue to drive robust growth momentum in India by fostering deeper collaboration with customers who are looking to leverage growth prospects in digital transformation. Additonally, as a strategic focus, Veeam will continue to deliver Availability solutions to enterprise and mid-market customers across key sectors in India.

Sandeep brings to Veeam over 22 years of experience in successfully driving IT solutions within enterprises of all sizes. An industry veteran with a proven track record of consistently driving business growth, Sandeep, has built lasting relationships with ISVs, system integrators, OEMs, independent consultants and regulators across India. Most recently, Sandeep was the Regional Director (enterprise) and Country Manager (cloud service providers business) at Dell EMC. Prior to this, he has held senior sales leadership roles within IRIS Software, Symantec and SAS. He began his career at Sonata Software as a Regional Manager (ERP).

On his appointment, Sandeep said, “There is tremendous disruption in business models worldwide which opens up immense opportunity for IT. As a young, agile and fast growing software company, Veeam is in a good position at a time when the nation is at the brink of digital transformation. I look forward to further build Veeam India business and take it to new heights, in fulfillment of the ambitious vision of Veeam’s excellent leadership team.”

Commenting on Sandeep’s appointment, Shaun McLagan, SVP, Asia Pacific & Japan said, “Sandeep is a seasoned business leader with proven record and excellence in leadership, transforming business strategy, impeccable planning and operational execution. His lasting relationships with stakeholders across India will play a pivotal role in the execution of Veeam’s business objectives in India. With Sandeep on board, we are confident that Veeam will move in the right direction and set an even stronger foot in the ever-evolving Indian market. We are delighted to welcome Sandeep in the team”.