Veritas partners IBM to drive data management across hybrid cloud environment

IBM and Veritas Technologies today announced a collaboration designed to help enterprises working with increasing data volumes better manage, optimize and protect data across hybrid cloud environments.

As part of the agreement, Veritas has certified the IBM Cloud Object Storage family of software and cloud services for use with Veritas NetBackup 8.0. As a result, both Veritas and IBM clients can gain a more efficient way to migrate data from on-premise systems to the cloud for greater storage capabilities and efficient management of their growing unstructured data. Based on IBM’s acquisition of Cleversafe in 2015, IBM Cloud Object Storage brings advanced object storage technology to the cloud.

In addition, IBM has also certified NetBackup 8.0 to run on the IBM Cloud to offer clients additional data protection for cloud-based workloads. NetBackup 8.0 will be available for order from the IBM Bluemix Catalog of services, providing mutual IBM and Veritas clients flexible, consumption-based pricing and customizable configurations. Through this model, customers will have the tools to rapidly provision or modify infrastructure more cost-effectively across the IBM Cloud.

The agreement also calls for joint go-to-market and support initiatives from both companies, designed to help customers accelerate their adoption of cloud services by leveraging the combined enterprise expertise of IBM and Veritas.

“Enterprises demand availability, scalability and resiliency of their technology environments, whether on premises or in the cloud,” said Mike Palmer, executive vice president and chief product officer, Veritas. “The extension of our relationship with IBM provides customers with these benefits across hybrid cloud environments powered by IBM.”

Today’s announcement builds on a long-standing relationship between IBM and Veritas that includes joint adoption of one another’s technology in order to address customer challenges. Last year, Veritas adopted IBM Cloud for the migration of its corporate IT environments for internal global systems. It also migrated its development and testing environment from on-premises systems to the IBM Cloud, giving Veritas developers the ability to quickly develop, test, deploy and manage new cloud-based applications and services. Similarly, IBM Resiliency Services includes Veritas NetBackup as an integral part of its managed Backup-as-a-Service offering. This close working relationship has fostered joint learning, allowing IBM and Veritas to improve clients’ cloud migration capabilities.

“This agreement will provide our respective global clients with greater control of their data and greater management capabilities through the cloud,” said John Morris, general manager, Cloud Object Storage, IBM. “Veritas is a great example of a company using IBM Cloud to innovate for both its business and its clients.”