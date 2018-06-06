Verizon launches new Threat Intelligence Platform Service. The subscription-based service combines cyber-threat intelligence from Verizon’s 11-year DBIR series with cyber-situational awareness from Verizon’s Threat Research Advisory Center, which tracks threats across Verizon’s own global IP backbone. This threat intelligence is delivered via the Anomali Threat Platform to offer current information on cyber-threats. These can then be analyzed by experienced consultants from Verizon’s Professional Services team in-situ at the customer’s site, depending on the level of service desired, so they can identify threats early in the cyber-kill chain and determine the best course of combative action.

The cyber-threat intelligence service is delivered via the Anomali Threat Platform, which offers a ‘mission control center’ to automate the collection and integration of threat intelligence, and enable security teams to quickly and efficiently analyze and respond to threats.

“We’re taking cyber intelligence to the next level by opening up our cybersecurity data to businesses around the world”, stated Bryan Sartin, Verizon’s executive director of security professional services. “Verizon operates one of the largest global IP networks, which gives us a wide view into a large portion of the world’s data traffic. When you cross reference this with intelligence gleaned from over a decade of analysis from our DBIR series, it provides a treasure trove of cyber-intelligence that is hard to beat. This new Threat Intelligence Platform Service places the ability to hunt out cyberthreats firmly in our customers’ hands. Verizon has always worked to give everyone the ability to join the fight against cybercrime – this service is another step on this journey.”

Colby DeRodeff, Anomali co-founder and chief strategy officer, adds, “Anomali is thrilled to be Verizon’s technology partner delivering this solution. The timely automation and analysis of cyber intelligence information is a game changer in beating cybercriminals at their own game. Used correctly, it can make the difference between preventing a serious cyber-attack – or it bringing a business to a standstill.”

Amy Larsen DeCarlo, principal analyst from Global Data comments, “Access to credible cyber-intelligence is essential in the fight against cybercrime. Services like Verizon’s Threat Intelligence Platform Service make cyber insights available to the masses, rather than the few. Cybercrime continues to advance putting and brands, intellectual property and sensitive information at risk. But businesses no longer have to be the unknowing victims; armed with the correct tools they can proactively take on the cybercriminals and lessen the impact cyber-attacks may have.”

Verizon’s Threat Intelligence Platform Service will be available to global customers from Fall 2018.