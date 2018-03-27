Verizon launches risk assessment framework

Risk assessment framework enables better security decisions based on cyber-threat data

Businesses and government organizations can now make data-driven security decisions, and focus their security spend where it will have most impact, thanks to cyber-threat information delivered by a new security assessment framework – the Verizon Risk Report (VRR).

The Verizon Risk Report combines Verizon’s Data Breach Investigations Report (DBIR) series’ extensive cybercriminal activity database, the company’s Professional Service consultants’ expertise and specialized data sources from technology providers including BitSight, Cylance, Recorded Future and Tanium to create an automated, comprehensive security risk scoring framework that identifies current security gaps, weaknesses and associated risks on a daily basis.

“Security strategies have historically been focused on static defenses,” said Alex Schlager, executive director, security services, for global products and solutions at Verizon, “but in today’s fast-evolving security landscape, to be truly effective they need to be dynamic, proactive and adaptable. Businesses can no longer wait for cyber-threats to occur, or rely on historical security strategies created to deal with yesterday’s threat landscape. The Verizon Risk Report uses threat intelligence sourced daily from multiple data security sources, to allow customers to make data-driven security decisions based on today’s threats, and adaptively, and efficiently, address gaps in their security posture. With VRR, Verizon is changing not only how security solutions are used, but more importantly, how customers can develop their security strategies.”

Traditionally, businesses have made security purchasing decisions based on previous expenditure or previous market trends, resulting in budget being spent without direction and often wasted. Christina Richmond, program vice president from IDC, says: “Senior executives still struggle to have complete visibility of their company’s security position, and the current threat environment, in order to make truly effective security decisions. The cybercrime threat today is very real, and organizations need to be able to adjust and prioritize spending on security solutions in a more dynamic and effective manner. The Verizon Risk Report enables businesses to obtain cyber threat intelligence, and transform how they use security services to more effectively mitigate against threats.”