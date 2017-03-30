VMware expands mobile workforce partnership with Samsung

VMware, a global provider of cloud infrastructure and business mobility, announced an expanded partnership with Samsung to deliver a next generation unified mobile and desktop experience to solve mobile workforce challenges.

As enterprise mobility becomes increasingly common, end-users struggle with disparate mobile and desktop experiences when using enterprise desktops, mobile applications and cloud services.

Integration between VMware Horizon and Samsung Desktop Experience (DeX) will enable end-users to dock a Samsung Galaxy S8 smartphone and deliver to the device full Windows desktops and applications using a single set of credentials.

On-the-go access to Windows, mobile and cloud applications will be delivered from VMware Workspace ONE through a common digital workspace experience. Whether stationary or mobile, Samsung Galaxy S8 end-users benefit from unified access and experience using a single mobile device that fits into a pocket.

“VMware and Samsung share a common vision of helping Galaxy S8 end-users experience the full capabilities of the device while delivering an elegant end-user experience,” said Sumit Dhawan, senior vice president and general manager, End-User Computing, VMware.

“Our expanded partnership will further enable business end-users to remain productive by delivering a unified digital workspace experience that offers continuity whether they are using the mobile device from a desk connected to a monitor, keyboard and mouse, or in the palm of their hands using touch and gesture interactions — elevating the experience of mobile workers to the next level.”

Samsung DeX redefines what a smartphone can do to keep mobile workers productive with just their smartphones. It will provide an Android-based, desktop-like experience that enables end-users to seamlessly access apps, edit documents, browse the web, watch videos, reply to messages and more, directly from the smartphone on a larger display, with the ability to use a keyboard and mouse.

Samsung DeX will also provide an ultimate productivity environment with a completely redesigned Android UI optimized for use with a keyboard and mouse including multiple-resizable windows, contextual menus and a desktop version Web browser with Samsung Internet. With Samsung DeX, enterprise end-users can also be assured their smartphones and data are protected by the Samsung Knox security platform that is built into the smartphone.

Together with VMware Workspace ONE and VMware Horizon, the new Samsung Galaxy 8 smartphone with Samsung DeX can deliver a common digital workspace experience when end-users access their Windows desktops and applications in the office, or Windows, mobile and cloud applications on-the-go. The Workspace ONE solution integrates application and access management, unified endpoint management and virtual desktop and application delivery.

This integration helps organizations evolve silo-ed cloud and mobile investments, and unify the end-user experience across devices using a platform-based approach. The end-user experience is further simplified and secured through a common identity framework using single sign-on authentication and corporate information is secured in the data center through Horizon or on the device using Samsung Knox and industry-leading solution, VMware AirWatch®.1

“The successful collaboration between Samsung and VMware over the years with VMware AirWatch has helped many customers across the globe embrace BYO and enterprise mobility,” said Kevin Gilroy, executive vice president and general manager, Commerical Division, Samsung. “This extension of our partnership into the delivery of virtual desktop and applications through digital workspaces with the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung DeX will further customer choice in best-of-breed technology.”

VMware was recognized for the second consecutive year by IDC Marketscape for having the most complete mix of business and solution strategies and capabilities for delivering virtual desktops and applications through its VMware Horizon portfolio of solutions and services that includes VMware Horizon 7, Horizon Cloud and VMware App Volumes.