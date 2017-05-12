VMware, Google expand partnership on Chromebooks

Virtual infrastructure firm VMware has expanded partnership with search giant Google to accelerate the adoption of Chromebooks. Under this partnership, the existing application accessibility of the devices will be enhance with VMware Workspace ONE. VMware said that it will enable one-click secure authentication and management of applications – cloud, web and virtual – for organizations deploying Chromebooks.

Workspace ONE is a platform that unifies endpoint management for IT and delivers a unified access experience for end users to help organizations evolve away from silo-ed application and device management strategies to better embrace digital transformation, claims VMware.

“VMware has been working with Google since 2015 to offer secure Android devices and applications, most recently with advanced support for Android Enterprise,” said Sumit Dhawan, senior vice president and general manager, End-User Computing, VMware. “This partnership shows our commitment to giving customers the flexibility to pick the device of their choice and enabling the delivery of any application on any device to end users.”

Chrome OS provides multiple layers of protection including security modules, like TPM chips specialized for encryption, verified boot to check for compromises, sandboxing for containing threats and full disk encryption for data protection.

“Together with Workspace ONE on Chromebooks, IT administrators benefit from additional security capabilities to help deploy, configure and secure, web and SaaS applications. We are also collaborating on advancements to unify native Android applications,” said VMware.

Windows applications can also be delivered through VMware Horizon 7 and VMware Horizon Cloud virtual applications and desktops, that can be quickly accessed through dynamic contextual decision-making, secured in the data center and provisioned through Workspace ONE. And end users will enjoy simple single sign-on (SSO) to a digital workspace that includes a catalogue of all the business and productivity applications they need, while IT benefits from improved data security and centralized management and delivery of applications.

“With Chrome OS we continue to see momentum in the enterprise given our efforts to deliver speed, security, simplicity and shareability to customers,” said Rajen Sheth, director of product management for Chrome OS at Google. “From Windows to web to mobile apps, this partnership with VMware and the integration with VMware Workspace One will allow our customers to easily and securely deploy applications on Chrome OS devices.”

“Application ecosystems are a major factor in the success of an endpoint operating system,” said Phil Hochmuth, program director, Enterprise Mobility at IDC. “Growth in the Chrome OS application ecosystem has improved the quality of the user experience with the platform. Adding VMware Workspace ONE to further support the management and delivery of business applications to Chrome OS devices is a logical move forward.”