VMware introduces integrations with Dell EMC for End-User Computing

Cloud infrastructure firm VMware has introduced new technology integrations with Dell that enhance VMware End-User Computing solutions to help customers realize the benefits of workplace transformation through mobile, desktop and cloud technologies. VMware says that organizations of all sizes and industries with various use cases will be able to leverage converged infrastructure to optimize integrated desktop and application workloads and utilize unified endpoint management (UEM) to streamline management and significantly drive down costs.

Integration between VMware AirWatch and Dell Client Command Suite will extend remote management capabilities for key Dell hardware system attributes to enhance AirWatch Unified Endpoint Management (UEM). Additionally, at Dell EMC World, Dell announced Dell EMC VDI Complete Solutions that will offer a complete desktop and application virtualization solution powered by VMware Horizon with workload optimized infrastructure, integrated software, optional Dell Wyse thin clients and industry-leading pricing.

These integrated solutions showcase the benefits of Dell Technologies, a unique family of businesses that provides the essential infrastructure for organizations to build its digital future, transform IT and protect the most important asset – information.

“VMware and Dell, together, are delivering powerful business benefits that can drive down cost and time-to-desktop that can have a real impact to the bottom line for organizations, and also to front line IT practitioners,” said Sumit Dhawan, senior vice president and general manager, End-User Computing, VMware. “Integrating industry-leading solutions from both companies demonstrates that we are better together and in a stronger position to help businesses frustrated with the burden of managing multiple vendor contracts, service level agreements, solution management consoles and everything in between that drive up the total cost of ownership.”

“Organizations are looking for solutions that will help them accelerate their workforce transformation while controlling cost and complexity,” said Steve Lalla, senior vice president and general manager, commercial client software & solutions, Dell. “Through our close collaboration with VMware, we are able to deliver integrated solutions from the endpoint to the data center and required software that will provide even greater value to organizations than ever before.”