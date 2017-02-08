VMware introduces updates to the VMware Horizon portfolio

US-based virtual infra firm VMware has introduced updates to the its Horizon portfolio. Company says the new updates will drive down the cost and complexity of delivering and managing virtual applications and desktops, enabling an affordable way to deliver Windows as part of a modern digital workspace with a great user experience.

In 2016, VMware was recognized as a leader for the second consecutive year by the IDC Marketscape for having the most complete mix of business and solution strategies and capabilities for delivering virtual desktops and applications through its VMware Horizon portfolio of solutions and services.

“A digital workspace strategy is a must for IT to manage across user types, devices and applications, and delivering Windows applications and desktops through virtualization to a digital workspace is the best approach for today’s modern environment,” said Shankar Iyer, senior vice president and general manager, Desktop Products, End-User Computing, VMware.

“Until now, many organizations have been on the sidelines because of cost, complexity and lack of flexibility of deployment, but these new innovations in the VMware Horizon portfolio of on-premises, cloud hosted and hybrid solutions will offer businesses a more cost effective and simple way to deploy virtual desktops and applications to support their digital workspace strategy,” he added.

Improving User Experience, Driving Down Cost and Complexity Across VMware Horizon Solutions

Company says that customers are seeking improvements in user experience and costs to continue their expansion of desktop and application virtualization as they move to digital workspaces for their mobile workforces.

The Just-in-Time Management Platform (JMP) will be available across the Horizon portfolio of solutions and will integrate VMware App Volumes, Instant Clone and User Environment Manager to simplify end-user profile management and accelerate time-to-desktop and time-to-application to deliver these improvements to customers.

VMware also says that new innovations in VMware Blast will deliver an improved end-user experience for digital workspace users. The new Blast Adaptive Transport technology will help maximize bandwidth utilization by dynamically adjusting to network conditions including varying speeds and severe packet loss to maintain a great user experience across network types – from corporate LANs to public Wi-Fi to mobile networks.

VMware Horizon Cloud – Expanding Use Cases for Desktops-as-a-Service on IBM Cloud

VMware and IBM continue to expand their partnership with the introduction of VMware Horizon Cloud. The new VMware Horizon Cloud service will deliver and manage virtual desktops and applications hosted on the IBM Cloud and on-premises using certified hyper-converged infrastructure to enable organizations to expand the use cases for desktops-as-a-service (DaaS). VMware Horizon Cloud takes advantage of the latest Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) technology running on the IBM Cloud which helps accelerate virtualized desktop applications, especially for computer-aided design (CAD) and computer-aided manufacturing (CAM), including AutoCAD.

“IBM continues to invest in and extend its strategic partnership with VMware, and together we’re bringing enterprise-class solutions to our clients,” said Zane Adam, vice president, IBM Cloud. “By running VMware Horizon Cloud on the IBM Cloud, enterprises can take advantage of virtual desktops and applications without the cost and hassle of managing or owning the infrastructure. This service provides an easy on-ramp to the cloud that’s flexible and cost effective.”