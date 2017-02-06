VMware NSX acquired more than 2,400 customersin 2016, announces new releases for NSX

VMware announced new releases of the VMware NSX network virtualization platform to meet the diverse and evolving needs of both IT and developers. With the release of VMware NSX for vSphere 6.3 and VMware NSX-T 1.1, VMware is advancing support for automation, security and application continuity and offering development organizations an agile software-defined infrastructure to build-out cloud-native application environments.

With more than 2,400 customers, VMware NSX delivers networking and security focused on the application independent of the underlying infrastructure. VMware NSX for vSphere is the network virtualization platform for vSphere-based deployments. VMware NSX-T is a network virtualization platform for new application frameworks and architectures that have heterogeneous endpoints and technology stacks. VMware NSX is fundamental to VMware’s strategy to drive network transformation in the industry. The NSX network virtualization platform is a cornerstone of VMware’s Cross-Cloud Architecture, and a key component of VMware Cloud Foundation, Cross-Cloud Services and VMware Cloud on AWS. More than 11,000 professionals have participated in VMware NSX training and more than 7,000 professionals have achieved an NSX certification to date.

“VMware NSX is the industry’s most widely deployed, production-proven network virtualization platform,” said Milin Desai, vice president of Products, Networking and Security Business Unit, VMware. “With this update, we continue to focus on delivering value in support of key NSX use cases while further simplifying ongoing operations at scale. We are also continuing to invest in NSX as a network virtualization platform that addresses heterogeneous environments, enabling our customers the flexibility to choose new application frameworks or move to public cloud with confidence.”

Advancing Security, Automation, Application Continuity for VMware SDDC Environments

Customers adopt VMware NSX for vSphere to gain the agility and efficiency of the software-defined data center, applying the benefits of compute virtualization to the entire data center. With the release of VMware NSX for vSphere 6.3, NSX now supports VMware vSphere 6.5, and new enhancements are designed to deliver new levels of operational simplicity, security and scale, while reducing future platform upgrade times by up to 5X.

VMware NSX-T Expands Support for New Application Frameworks and Architectures

VMware NSX-T 1.1 offers customers an agile software-defined infrastructure to build-out cloud-native application environments. With the release of VMware NSX-T 1.1, VMware is announcing: support for VMware Photon™ Platform, an enterprise cloud-native infrastructure platform optimized for containers and modern applications that is purpose-built for use in API-driven, multi-tenant and high-scale environments; expanded support for multiple KVM distributions from Canonical and Red Hat; Updated support for OpenStack Newton and Mitaka; A new beta program for customers interested in container networking and security for application frameworks that support the Container Network Interface (CNI) project. Interested parties should contact their VMware sales representatives.

VMware NSX for vSphere 6.3 and VMware NSX-T 1.1 are generally available. Also starting today, customers who have previously purchased VMware NSX or make new purchases have the option of downloading and installing either version, and can switch between the two if needed without having to re-purchase NSX as long as the customer has available licenses. List pricing starts at $1,995 per processor for VMware NSX Standard Edition. Flexible licensing options are available for Virtual Desktop Infrastructure deployments (concurrent user licensing), Remote Office/Branch Office deployments (per VM licensing), and vCloud Air Network Partners (subscription licensing).