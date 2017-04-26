VMware sees growth for digital workspace solutions

VMware said that it sees growth in adoption of its digital workspace solutions by Indian organisations. With more than 1 million end-points managed in India, VMware saw some notable customer wins including – Max Life Insurance, MSC Software, Malayala Manorama, Karunya University, among others.

VMware offers digital workspace which gives IT an efficient, simplified way of managing users, devices and applications. The average return on investment for digital workspace expenditures is 150 percent.

“The digital workspace is the defining model for end-user computing in the mobile cloud era. Business is changing in India and digital workspaces are adding real business value for organisations, and at the same time allowing users to focus on the work to be done, not the technology in their hands,” said Arun Parameswaran, Managing Director, VMware India.