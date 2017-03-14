VMware shows SDN and NFV solutions for telcos at MWC 2017

At Mobile World Congress 2017 virtual US-based firm VMware showcased the company’s software driven solutions for telecom firms, cable and mobile operators. VMware said through its unified software-defined architecture spanning network functions virtualization (NFV), mobility and the Internet of Things (IoT), global communications service providers (CSPs) can benefit from potential new revenue streams with sustainable cost reductions, increased flexibility and security and a modernised network that is 5G and Internet of Things (IoT) ready.

“CSPs must balance high customer expectations with business challenges such as increased competition and cost, lack of service differentiation, and new business models. They must simultaneously look internally at how they build their networks for both today and tomorrow, while looking externally for new service opportunities,” said VMware.

It further said, “Over-the-Top (OTT) providers have the benefit of speed and agility to deliver new high margin services without having the constraints of network build-out costs, eroding revenue and creating customer churn.”

VMware was of the view that 5G networks represent the next major wave of mobile infrastructure upgrades. Accelerating capacity demands from high-bandwidth services such as video and virtual reality, coupled with the distributed nature of infrastructure components in IoT, could significantly impact the reliability, performance and quality of experience delivered to subscribers if networks are not architected correctly. For CSPs’ business customers, mobile computing presents new management and security challenges, creating an opportunity for new managed services offerings.

VMware claims that with VMware Cross-Cloud Architecture combined with virtual network functions (VNFs) and applications from partners, global CSPs are delivering services such as VoLTE, IMS, enterprise SD-WAN, mobility and workspace management, as well as IoT services for connected cars, smart stadiums and cities.

“In the fast-evolving technology landscape, continued success and growth for telcos and CSPs depends on transforming from connectivity providers to innovators in delivering rich services, content and personalised experiences,” said Shekar Ayyar, executive vice president and general manager, Telco Group at VMware.

“Software-defined, virtualized architectures are the catalysts helping service providers modernize their networks, making them 5G ready, and opening their businesses to new possibilities. With VMware’s software-defined architecture for NFV, Mobility, and IoT, CSPs can accelerate service innovation, improve operations and management, and deliver a range of scalable and secure mobile applications and services,” he added.