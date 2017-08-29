VMworld 2017: VMware and AWS announce availability of VMware Cloud on AWS

With the beginning of VMworld 2017 in US, cloud infrastructure firm VMware and Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced the availability of VMware Cloud on AWS. The strategic partnership to this effect between AWS and VMware was announced in October 2016 and now both the firms have come together to make the formal announcement of the availability of VMware Cloud on AWS.

VMware Cloud on AWS will bring VMware’s software-defined data center (SDDC) to the AWS Cloud, allowing businesses to run applications across private, public, and hybrid cloud environments.

VMware Cloud on AWS will be delivered, sold, and supported by VMware. According to company officials, this will help mutual customers of VMware and AWS adopt cloud migration and cloud portability and leverage a hybrid cloud environment with ease.

With large portion of IT infrastructure across the world still on-premise and legacy based, VMware says that businesses are looking for a solution that can seamlessly integrate their on-premises data center environments with companies like AWS which offers agile way of managing IT infrastructure. “VMware Cloud on AWS delivers on this , with an integrated hybrid cloud that extends on-premises vSphere environments to a VMware SDDC running on AWS elastic, bare-metal infrastructure,” said VMware.

“The majority of the world’s enterprises have virtualized their data centers with VMware, and now these customers can easily move applications between their on-premises environments and AWS without having to purchase any new hardware, rewrite their applications, or modify their operations,” said Andy Jassy, chief executive officer, AWS.

“VMware Cloud on AWS gives customers a seamlessly integrated hybrid cloud that delivers the same architecture, capabilities, and operational experience across both their vSphere-based on-premises environment and AWS,” said Pat Gelsinger, chief executive officer, VMware.

VMware Cloud on AWS is powered by VMware Cloud Foundation, the unified SDDC platform that integrates vSphere, VMware VSAN, and VMware NSX virtualization technologies with VMware vCenter management. This means customers can use familiar VMware tools to manage their applications, without having to purchase any new or custom hardware, rewrite applications, or modify their operating model, said VMware.

The service is initially available in the AWS US West (Oregon) region and will expand to AWS regions worldwide in 2018. VMware will make one-year and three-year subscription options available in the future, said company.