Vodafone and SAP join hands to power the adoption of Industrial IoT

Vodafone and SAP SE have announced a strategic partnership to develop comprehensive communications solutions for enterprises that will leverage both SAP Leonardo and Vodafone’s IoT Managed Connectivity Platform.

The partnership between the two global technology leaders will help enhance digital adoption by enterprises in India by providing solutions that leverage the latest in technologies including Cloud, Analytics and Internet of Things (IoT). Vodafone and SAP have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to work together and offer a host of innovative packages comprising connectivity solutions, business application software, end-to-end device management and support services, making it easy for enterprises to embark on their digital journey.

“Enterprises of all sizes are seeking to embrace new-age technologies for higher efficiency,” said Neeraj Athalye, Head – Innovation & Digital Strategy Group, SAP Indian Subcontinent. “The offerings provided by Vodafone Business Services are truly complementary to the SAP Leonardo portfolio — our enterprise-grade offering for digital innovation. With this we aim to equip our customers with end-to-end solutions that will shift business value from ‘things to outcomes’.”

Nick Gliddon, Director – Vodafone, Enterprise Business, said, “We are delighted to announce our association with SAP. As customers digitize, industrial IoT is at the center of their programs. Working in collaboration with SAP, we offer an end to end partnership across IoT and analytics which enables meaningful insight and focused outcomes”

Vodafone is a global leader in IoT, being the first telco to exceed 66 million connections and has been recognized by Gartner as a ‘Leader’ in its Magic Quadrant for Managed M2M Services, for the fourth consecutive year. The current collaboration between Vodafone and SAP builds upon an existing global partnership for Global SIM Management in SAP HANA.