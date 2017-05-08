Vodafone launches enterprise WiFi Network as a Service with SuperWifi

With business operations moving online on mobile devices, organizations are implementing different digital initiatives around customer engagement, business automation and operational efficiency. High speed, low cost, managed WiFi networks are often at the foundation of such digital initiatives by small, medium and large organizations. In order to help transform Indian enterprises into ready businesses, Vodafone Business Services has introduced Vodafone SuperWifi, the first Enterprise WiFi Network as a Service by an Indian telecom operator.

SuperWifi is a fully managed WiFi service for enterprises, offering unified, high-speed and reliable wireless network access to employees, guests and customers across their sites and locations with 24 x 7 remote monitoring and management. It provides secure wireless connectivity to improve user experience and ensure greater flexibility and mobility among employees and guests alike.

Vodafone SuperWifi can be deployed by small, medium and large enterprises across offices, educational campuses, retail stores, warehouses, factories, hospitals, etc. Organizations can enjoy a high-speed WiFi network experience with low upfront Cap-ex investments and unified control of network policy at various locations. The fully-managed WiFi service offers an online reporting & analytics portal, by which businesses can get WiFi analytics on network performance, usage and applications to help businesses take the right IT and marketing related decisions.

Anil Philip, Sr. Vice President, Products – Vodafone Business Services, said, “With Vodafone SuperWifi, business customers can expect unmatched scalability, flexibility, security and reliability from their WiFi. In addition, they are ensured a superior wireless experience, minus the challenges of purchasing, configuring, managing and upgrading that come with a typical non-managed Wi-Fi setup.”