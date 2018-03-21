Vodafone launches international future jobs programme

Vodafone announced the launch of a ground-breaking international future jobs programme “What will you be?” to provide career guidance and access to training content in the digital economy for up to 5 million youth in India and 10 million young people across 18 countries by 2022. This Vodafone digital skills and jobs initiative is the largest of its kind in the world.

As part of this landmark initiative, Vodafone has developed Future Jobs Finder – a new online platform accessible to all youth for career guidance, access to relevant trainings and search meaningful jobs in the digital economy globally. The first step in the Future Jobs Finder is a series of quick psychometric tests designed to identify each individual’s aptitudes and interests and then map these to the most appropriate job category in the digital economy. In the second step, the individual is directed to specific job opportunities in their chosen location. Users can also access relevant online digital skills training on this platform, where several courses are available free of cost. On completing the tests, users also receive a summary of their skills and interests that can be used on their C.V. or in a job application.

Announcing this initiative, Sunil Sood, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Vodafone India, said, “India has one of the youngest populations in the world. The vision of DigitaI India, to which we are all committed, requires an abundance of digital skills and new learnings. Over time, every workplace will go digital, creating new roles and accelerating the demand for a wide range of specialist technology skills relevant for a digital economy. With this programme we want to prepare 5 million young people across India to be future fit for work places of the new world.”

Getting young people into work

Over the last year, Vodafone has worked with specialist psychologists, careers advisers and training providers to develop a smartphone-based service – called the Future Jobs Finder (https://futurejobsfinder.vodafone.com/) – that offers young people a simple but comprehensive gateway to new skills and opportunities for employment in the digital economy.

Unsupported and uncertain: young people and the digital economy

Vodafone commissioned YouGov to ask 6,000 18-24 year old in 15 countries for their views on their future career aspirations and concerns.

YouGov-The State of iGen Survey – India findings

• Almost one in five young people surveyed said they lack the skills to do any job at all – 18%

• Almost one in five young people feel under-prepared for the digital economy – 8%

• Over half said the hardest challenge for their generation is finding a well-paid, permanent job – 51%

• Over half youth surveyed preferred modern jobs over traditional jobs – 52%. Young women equally favour Modern jobs as men

• 5 of the top 10 appealing jobs were Modern careers – including Youtube Blogger (26%), Internet of Things Product Designer (18%), Cyber Security Specialist (17%) and Robotics Engineer (15%)