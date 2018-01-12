Vodafone partners Trend Micro to launch end-point security solutions

Vodafone has announced its partnership with Trend Micro to launch Vodafone Super Shield, an end point security suite for businesses. Vodafone Super Shield is a complete end-point security suite that protects critical business data from a multitude of threats including malware attacks, ransom ware, spyware, phishing websites and data thefts etc. Super Shield is equipped with advanced enterprise grade features including USB port blocking, URL filtering and full disk encryption on Windows. Backed by Trend Micro’s Cloud based Global Smart Protection Network, it proactively identifies and blocks new and existing threats before they impact the devices.

Users of Vodafone Super Shield can receive updates real-time on the cloud platform, thus eliminating the need for servers or complex IT infrastructure to manage the deployment. Its admin management feature is accessible anytime, anywhere from the URL-based admin console.

Super Shield is designed to protect devices across platforms and devices including Windows PCs, MacBooks, Windows Servers as well as Android and iOS mobile platforms. It lets customers manage their users and licenses online, grant and revoke access, and generate reports and dashboards.

“With businesses getting exponentially digital and online, data and information security is of critical importance. Vodafone Super Shield is designed to make enterprise grade data security in a simple, affordable and worry free way,” said Anil Philip, Senior Vice President, Vodafone Business Services.

“With ever-growing security risks and a complex IT environment, it is important to find a flexible, customizable, easy-to-manage solution suitable for businesses. We are glad to partner and collaborate with Vodafone in helping secure Enterprises and SMB customers that are looking for flexible security deployment options. Our endpoint security offering will greatly help achieve that. It would offer a multi-dimensional advanced threat protection, and consolidated view across all layers of security and all deployment models,” said Nilesh Jain, Country Manager India & SAARC, Trend Micro.

Vodafone Super Shield is available on Vodafone CloudStore at a price of Rs. 99 per user per month or Rs. 999 per user for 12 months. Customers can buy it online and opt for simple, flexible payment options and manage their users and licenses online. Vodafone also extends dedicated Account management, Relationship management and Cloud Support infrastructure that helps with onboarding and in-life support.