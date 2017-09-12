We try to help our clients in understanding and harnessing their data: Nitin Aggarwal, The Smart Cube

Data is a very important factor for the companies today, as it helps companies in decision making. With the rapidly growing technology, companies have enormous amounts of data and they want to make sure that their information systems stay up-to-date. Data analytics is one of the important factors which can help the companies in doing so. Data analytics can help in contributing the right and best information so that companies can understand the data well and they can have greater outcomes. “The Smart cube” is one of those analytics companies which provide research and analytics to keep their clients updated with information and opportunities. In Conversation with EC’s Rachana Jha, the Vice President- Data Analytics, The Smart Cube, Nitin Aggarwal, spoke about how they are helping their clients in understanding their data well and how to implement it according to their needs. He also discussed analytics in Indian market its challenges and scope.

Some edited excerpts:

Q. What is the core vision around which The Smart Cube is working?

A. We work across the whole analytics chain. We have a unique skill set among research firms. We partner with our clients to ensure that whatever work we do for them is customized according to their unique needs. We have delivery centers in Romania, London, and Chicago. Most of our client base lies in the US and Europe We are working with fortune 500 companies. We have analysts teams stationed around the globe, in established and emerging markets, which help us to come up with proper data analytics.

Q. How do you see the adoption of analytics in the Indian retail market?

A. Indian analytics market is growing very fast and hugely. In 2015, the market was less than 3 billion which by 2020 is anticipated to reach 9.2 billion that is 27 percent of CGAR, which is very healthy. Still, I would say analytics in India is in a nascent stage. If we see the past, the use of analytics in Indian retail sector has not been operated in an advantageous manner. Retailers have no sufficient data to analyze for buying behavior, product stacking, accessibility, and promotions. This somewhere has slowed down the stride of analytics in Indian retail market. But, now we can see changes happening. Today Indian IT companies are offering analytics solutions which are adapted to the retail industry.

Q. In terms of analytics what are the challenges you think the market has to face?

A. Data is the biggest challenge for the Indian market today. The quality of data is very poor in India. The process by which data is collected exhaustively is not at the right level of accuracy. That is why; the sets of data which is for analysis may not give 100 percent of the desired result needed for the clients. It may not be as accurate as it should be. Apart from data, the other challenge is actionability. From the analysis of data to implementing it, there are lot of leakage points. So, implementation is one big challenge.

Q. How The Smart Cube can curtail these hurdles?

A. We try to help our clients in understanding and harnessing their data. We help in managing data and analyze that using right analytics technique. Knowing Customer’s met and unmet need is our priority. And, in order to do that we try to create very hyper personalize kind of model, a right product at the right place and right time. We are expanding capabilities in unstructured data. For example, we are developing chat bots for the companies and hence developing their capabilities. Also, we are helping clients using open source tools like Python, Spark from Big Data perspective, D3 AngularJS from visualization perspective.

Our products and solutions are extremely rigorous and sophisticated. We don’t only use the traditional technique. We have new algorithms for solutions which make it unique and accurate. Also, we use an agile based methodology to do analytics which allows us to do some rapid experimentation that lets us work very quickly. Scalability is another factor which differentiates us. Our solutions are very scalable. We don’t believe in a one-time algorithm.

Q. Which are the major areas that you are focusing on?

A. The company delivers customized support across five major areas like Procurement & Supply Chain, Financial Services, Corporate Strategy, Marketing, and Management Consulting. Retails, CPG, Healthcare, Pharma, and Manufacturing are some areas we are working currently.

We are working with one of the largest Healthcare and consumer product goods in the world. 10 of the fortune 100 companies which are spread across the world are also our clients. Some of our clients are also from the manufacturing sector and SMEs and start-ups.

Q. SMEs and start-ups have very low budget. Are your solutions pocket-friendly for them? Anything special for them in The Smart Cube’s box?

A. We do treat every company same be it a billion dollar company, SMEs or a start-up. The amount of attention and focus is same for all the companies we are working with. We have partnered with companies who are helping SMEs with analytics aid help. We also conduct training for the companies as per their need. If in case we think we are not the right one to help them, we honestly tell them and connect them to the right person or company.

Q. What are your future plans for expansion in India?

A. The Multinational companies we are working with also have their operations in India So, that way somehow we are stay in touch with the Indian market. Our client base lies in US and Europe mostly so these two will remain our main focus for future as well. But, we do have an office in Noida where we have a team of around 500 people. So, of course, we will be catering to the Indian market as per the client’s need.