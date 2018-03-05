West Bengal govt to set up virtual classrooms in colleges, universities

The West Bengal government will be setting up virtual classrooms in universities and colleges of the state as part of its initiative to give a digital boost to higher education. The government plans to bring higher educational institutes on a digital platform, Additional Chief Secretary Dr R S Shukla said on the sidelines of the 25th West Bengal Science and Technology Congress in Kolkata.

Shukla, who is in charge of the Department of Higher Education, Science and Technology, said virtual classrooms will help the students of different colleges and universities connect with each other. “What is being said at a particular lecture at a university will be available to students of other institutes as well,” Shukla said.

Talking about the West Bengal Science and Technology Congress, Shukla said the state-level meet is organized every year to nurture young minds in their pursuit of scientific knowledge and make them aware of the opportunities that lay ahead of them.