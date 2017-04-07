Western Digital increases capacity of surveillance-class hard drives to 10 TB

25-Percent capacity boost, support for Up to 64 HD cameras equips systems for Always-On, 4K-ready surveillance

Western Digital Corporation announced the availability of the WD Purple, 10TB HDD, the newest member of its high-capacity hard drive line for surveillance applications. According the IHS Markit, anticipated growth of 4K-compliant and high-resolution network cameras over the next few years is driving higher demand for surveillance-class storage to support systems featuring these technologies. With increased capacity and proven leading-edge technology, the WD Purple 10TB HDD is optimized for 24×7 video surveillance systems and up to 64 high-definition (HD) cameras in home and small business security environments.

“Advanced imaging technology advancements are expanding the value that video surveillance provides for applications ranging from retail and public safety monitoring to smart-city infrastructure, all of which are driving new storage needs,” said Khalid Wani, Managing Director for India Sales, Western Digital Corporation. “Our new 10TB drive inherits the high performance, reliability and endurance qualities of our WD Purple family, with maximum capacity to offer VARs, integrators and consumers a 4K-ready solution for current and next-generation surveillance systems.”

“All of us at 45 Drives are excited about the new WD Purple 10TB hard drive,” said Doug Milburn, vice president and Cofounder of 45 Drives/Protocase, Inc. “With so many of our customers in the surveillance industry, it’s important for us as a company to have the right products to for their needs. WD Purple hard drives provide the two critical elements to our customers – density and enhanced reliability – all at a reasonable price point.”

Optimized to withstand the demands of always-on DVR and NVR recording environments, 10TB WD Purple hard drives offer low power consumption, exclusive WD technologies and many advanced performance features.