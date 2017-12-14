Western Digital introduces iNAND embedded flash drives

Flash drives to enable Next-Generation smartphones purpose-built for demands of the 5G network, Artificial Intelligence and datacentric applications

Western Digital introduced a new portfolio of advanced iNAND embedded flash drives (EFDs) to empower smartphone users to unlock the full potential of today’s data-driven applications and experiences. Leveraging Western Digital’s 64-layer 3D NAND technology and advanced UFS and e.MMC interface technologies, the intelligent, new iNAND 8521 and iNAND 7550 EFDs deliver outstanding data performance and high storage capacity. When designed into smartphones and thin, lightweight computing devices, they accelerate the possibilities of a wide range of demanding data-centric applications, including augmented reality (AR), high resolution video capture and rich social media experiences, as well as emerging artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) experiences at the “edge.”

The volume, velocity, variety and value of data continues to exponentially grow and evolve across Big Data, Fast Data and personal data. Many consumers around the world will experience this confluence of data on their smartphone.

“By end of 2018, we estimate that average storage capacity will climb to over 60 gigabytes per smartphone globally to support the growing proportion of rich multimedia content and data-driven experiences from artificial intelligence to augmented reality on the devices,” said Neil Shah, research director of devices and ecosystems at Counterpoint Research. “This warrants a move to advanced 3D NAND embedded flash storage solutions, which will drive these richer experiences even further.”

“In addition to 360 video and multi-lens cameras, the emergence of AI in mobile apps for more immersive experiences will propel the data-centric nature of smartphones to new levels,” said Christopher Bergey, vice president of embedded and integrated solutions at Western Digital. “Our innovative new iNAND solutions create environments for data across today’s most intensive mobile applications and experiences to thrive. We brought together Western Digital’s industry-leading X3 3D NAND technology and new enhancements to our unique application-aware SmartSLC technologies to provide customers with our most intelligent and highest performance iNAND devices to date. These new additions to our iNAND portfolio position us well to continue addressing the rising mobile data demands of the dynamic global mobile market.”