Western Digital launches client solid state drives with 64-layer 3d nand technology

The 64-layer 3D NAND technology milestone enables the company to deliver new, innovative SSDs with lower power consumption and higher performance, endurance and capacities

Western Digital Corporation, a global data storage technology and solutions company, announced the world’s first client solid state drive built with its 64-layer 3D NAND technology. This technology milestone enables the company to deliver new, innovative SSDs with lower power consumption and higher performance, endurance and capacities. This is the latest achievement in a nearly three-decades-long legacy of flash memory industry firsts from the company.

“Delivering 64-layer 3D NAND-based SSDs into the PC segment marks a critical step in our ongoing conversion to this new technology, as well as offers long-term benefits for our customers,” said Mike Cordano, President and Chief Operating Officer, Western Digital. “Between our two, strong brands in SanDisk and WD, and their respective loyal customer bases and distribution channels, these advanced SSDs will appeal to a very broad footprint of the computing population that are seeking the benefits of today’s newest technologies.”