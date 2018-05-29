Wipro 3D signs MoU with IIT Bombay Racing

Wipro 3D, the additive manufacturing (AM) business unit of Wipro Infrastructure Engineering has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IIT Bombay Racing team to jointly explore the utilization of additive manufacturing technology for the fabrication of complex parts in a Formula Student electric race car.

As per the MoU Wipro 3D will contribute technical expertise on additive manufacturing as well as the equipment and material for the fabrication of parts while IIT Bombay Racing will provide the designs for the parts to be manufactured.

Ajay Parikh, Vice President and Business Head – Wipro3D, “Our partnership with IIT Bombay Racing is interesting and exciting. It is one of its kind in India. As per the MoU, critical metal components of this car will be 3D printed by us. We will fabricate multiple components.”

Formula Students (FS) is one of Europe’s most established educational motorsport competition, run by the Institution of Mechanical Engineers (IMechE). Teams from 110 European universities participated in the four days long event and is attended by 8000 students and 2000 professors from different universities across the globe. With over 1.2 lakh members in 140 countries, IMechE has been at the heart of Mechanical Engineering since 1847.

Kanishka Panda, Chief Mechanical Officer, IIT Bombay Racing, said, “In collaboration with Wipro 3D, we have built the first ever additively manufactured Titanium alloy automotive component in the country. The part is a highly structurally loaded static component in the wheel of our new electric race car EVoX. With additive manufacturing and with the use of Titanium, 40% weight reduction has been achieved in the component, in addition to improvement in the ergonomics of the part.”

With a range of end-use applications successfully delivered in four years, WIPRO3D today offers standard and customized Additive Manufacturing solutions, products and services, to industries including Aerospace, Space, Industrial, Automotive, Healthcare, Oil & Gas and Heavy Engineering. Wipro3D has become a solutionprovider of choice to industry-leading organizations, added Mr. Parikh