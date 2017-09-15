Wipro announces plans to deliver the Wipro BoundaryLess Data Center (BLDC) solution

This joint offering will help Wipro’s customers benefit from an economic cloud model, in a hybrid environment across both on-premises data centers and the Azure public cloud



Wipro Limited announced plans to deliver the Wipro BoundaryLess Data Center (BLDC) solution built on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) ProLiant for Microsoft Azure Stack to help customers expand their infrastructure capabilities beyond the traditional walls of the enterprise datacenter.

This joint offering will help Wipro’s customers benefit from an economic cloud model, in a hybrid environment across both on-premises data centers and the Azure public cloud. The Application Programmable Interface (API) compatible services of the Microsoft Azure Stack solution, running on premises, will enable workloads to be deployed on either Azure Stack or Azure public cloud without refactoring and changes. This will provide flexibility to enterprises in moving workloads back and forth based on business demands, security compliance and capacity requirements. Additionally, it will usher in agility and fast-paced innovation associated with cloud computing, enabling organisations to go beyond traditional data centers, transform and future-proof their business with a hybrid cloud solution.

The HPE ProLiant for Microsoft Azure Stack solution channeled through HPE Flexible Capacity, will help customers reap the benefits of consumption-based IT services on-premises. Wipro will provide cloud assessment, planning, migration and support services on HPE ProLiant for Microsoft Azure Stack and Azure public cloud in a managed services model.

Kiran Desai, Senior Vice-President and Head – Global Infrastructure Services, Wipro Limited said, “Today’s enterprises are keen to adopt the hybrid cloud model for their IT environment. Wipro’s BoundaryLess Data Center framework allows our customers access the right mix of private and public cloud platforms and delivers cloud services as an end-to-end lifecycle service. Wipro is closely working with HPE, the industry-leading provider of cloud infrastructure, and Microsoft, the industry leader in enterprise-grade hybrid cloud platforms to deliver flexibility and innovation. We are excited to leverage the unique capabilities of HPE and Microsoft to deliver a leading-edge hybrid solution for our customers.”

“Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Wipro have a longstanding 20+ years partnership, offering the benefits of Wipro’s business and industry leadership and HPE’s product and services portfolio. Our collaboration with Wipro on the HPE ProLiant for Microsoft Azure Stack will maximize agility, simplify implementation and management, and better control costs and security, thereby making hybrid IT simple for our customers,” said Olivier Suinat, Senior Vice President, Global Sales, Global Industries, Strategic Alliances and Inside Sales, Hewlett Packard Enterprise.