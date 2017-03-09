Wipro joins LoRa Alliance to accelerate IoT deployments

Wipro Limited today announced that it has become a member of the LoRa Alliance, one of the fastest growing Internet of Things (IoT) alliances with over 400 members. This membership will help Wipro accelerate its Internet of Things (IoT) solution deployments, using Low Power Wide Area Networks (LPWAN) technology for customers across industry sectors such as energy, utilities, natural resources, smart cities, ports, and logistics.

The LoRa Alliance is an open, non-profit association, with a mission to standardize the deployment of LPWAN technology across the world to enable IoT, machine-to-machine (M2M), smart city, and industrial applications. It was formed in 2015 by technology industry leaders, including Cisco, Semtech, IBM, and telecommunications majors.

The LoRa Alliance defines and drives the Long Range Wide Area Network (LoRaWAN) technology. LoRaWAN is an LPWAN specification intended for wireless battery operated devices in a regional, national or global network. It provides seamless interoperability among smart devices without the need for complex local network installations, and empowers users, developers, and businesses, enabling the seamless rollout of IoT solutions.

Anita Ganti, Senior Vice-President and Global Head, Product Engineering Services, Wipro Limited said, “We are delighted to join the LoRa Alliance. This alliance will help Wipro to deploy IoT solutions using LoRaWAN technology. LoRaWAN and LPWAN play a critical role by creating both public and private networks, which are essential for successful IoT deployments. The ease of installation of the LoRaWAN network, in licensed exempt spectrum, will help us in solving connected engineering challenges to ensure uninterrupted connectivity for our -customers across the globe”.

Jayraj Nair, Vice-President and Global Head IoT, Wipro Limited said, “We support the mission to standardize Low Power Wide Area Networks (LPWAN) being deployed around the world to enable Internet of Things (IoT), machine-to-machine (M2M), smart city, and industrial applications. We are excited about LoRaWAN optimized power management, which will enable broad deployment of IoT solutions with smaller payloads.”

“Wipro’s proven system integration capabilities can enable adoption of LoRaWAN technology for IoT. Wipro has already demonstrated its leadership in the adoption of LoRaWAN technology by enabling smart ports and mines in India,” said Geoff Mulligan, Chairman, LoRa Alliance. “Joining the LoRa Alliance™ will help Wipro to generate value for IoT market participants by being part of our large ecosystem, enable them to get closer to their customers and introduce new connectivity-enabled services.”