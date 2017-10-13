Wipro moves IT infrastructure on Microsoft cloud

Microsoft enables Wipro to host several key business-critical enterprise applications on Azure; Improves processes, simplifies workflows & systems, enhances automation & innovation

Microsoft announced that Wipro Limited, a global information technology, consulting and business process services company has migrated its IT Infrastructure to Microsoft Cloud and is hosting a majority of its business-critical enterprise applications on Azure. Microsoft worked closely with Wipro to ensure the streamlining of key aspects such as access, performance, availability and latency from the cloud data centers to provide a seamless any time any device experience to users, across geographies.

Wipro runs its core applications from the Microsoft Azure datacenter. This includes critical enterprise, business and employee self-service applications for its workforce, who access these applications across countries. Migrating to Microsoft Azure has given Wipro elasticity on its infrastructure, as well as boosted efficiencies related to data center footprint, standardized business processes, best-in-class technologies, reduced application delivery time and increased stability and scalability.

“Adopting best-in-class technologies such as Azure helps rapidly transform enterprise-wide processes, employee experience and improve agility. The Azure platform has helped us build modern applications, which offer simplicity and great user experience with extensive leverage of open source technology. It has also enabled us to set new benchmarks in the pace of adoption in addition to collaboration and partnership in feature evolution to meet the complex requirements of the enterprise,” said Raja Ukil, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Wipro Limited.

“We are excited to be the strategic partner for Wipro in their journey towards digital transformation with the cloud. Their adoption of Microsoft Azure on a large scale as both Platform and Infrastructure as a service not only provides benefits as an enterprise but also helps Wipro extend this capability and experience to its global customers in delivering trusted cloud transformation services, said Peter Gartenberg, General Manager, Enterprise Commercial, Microsoft India.

The Microsoft Azure cloud platform is easy to work on, with remarkable scalability and accessibility provisions. Platform or Infrastructure as a Service or Cloud is a key innovation for the IT product and service companies today and has revolutionized the way companies manage their infrastructure.