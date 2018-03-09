Worldwide Server revenue grew 25.7% in the Q4 of 2017: Gartner

The worldwide server market continued to grow through 2017 as worldwide server revenue increased 25.7% in the fourth quarter of 2017, while shipments grew 8.8% year over year, according to Gartner, Inc. In all of 2017, worldwide server shipments grew 3.1% and server revenue increased 10.4% compared with full-year 2016.
“Server growth was driven by relatively strong economies for the quarter across the globe,” said Jeffrey Hewitt, research vice president at Gartner. “This was a somewhat surprising quarter because the strength was exhibited in a variety of positive server shipment and revenue mixes in almost all geographies.”
Regional results were a mixed bag. North America and Asia/Pacific were particularly robust demonstrating double-digit growth in revenue (27.6% and 35.1%, respectively). In terms of shipments, North America grew 9.7% and Asia/Pacific grew 21.2%. EMEA posted strong yearly revenue growth of 19.9% while shipments decreased 7.9 percent. Japan grew 4.8 percent in revenue, but declined 5.1% in shipments. Latin America was the only region to exhibit a decline in both shipments (negative 4.7%) and revenue (negative 2.9%) in the fourth quarter of 2017.
Dell EMC and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) were neck-and-neck in the worldwide server market based on revenue in the fourth quarter of 2017 (see Table 1). Dell EMC ended the year in the No. 1 spot with 19.4 percent market share, followed closely by HPE with 19.3% of the market. Dell EMC experienced strong growth in the quarter with 39.9% growth. HPE grew 5.5%. Inspur Electronics experienced the strongest growth in the fourth quarter of 2017 with 127.8% growth.
Worldwide: Server Vendor Revenue Estimates, 4Q17 (U.S. Dollars)
|Company
|4Q17
Revenue
|4Q17 Market Share (%)
|4Q16
Revenue
|4Q16 Market Share (%)
|4Q17-4Q16 Growth (%)
|Dell EMC
|3,606,976,178
|19.4
|2,578,181,854
|17.4
|39.9
|HPE
|3,578,005,770
|19.3
|3,392,601,012
|23.0
|5.5
|IBM
|2,623,501,533
|14.1
|1,732,474,861
|11.7
|51.4
|Inspur Electronics
|1,260,671,411
|6.8
|553,514,048
|3.7
|127.8
|Huawei
|1,244,283,075
|6.7
|1,149,813,371
|7.8
|8.2
|Others
|6,253,392,745
|33.7
|5,369,366,683
|36.3
|16.5
|Total
|18,566,830,711
|100.0
|14,775,951,829
|100.0
|25.7
Source: Gartner (March 2018)
In server shipments, Dell EMC maintained the No. 1 position in the fourth quarter of 2017 with 18.2% market share. Despite a decline of 12.8%in server shipments, HPE secured the second spot with 13.8% of the market.
Worldwide: Server Vendor Shipments Estimates, 4Q17 (Units)
|Company
|4Q17
Shipments
|4Q17 Market Share (%)
|4Q16
Shipments
|4Q16 Market Share (%)
|4Q17-4Q16 Growth (%)
|Dell EMC
|582,720
|18.2
|562,029
|19.1
|3.7
|HPE
|439,936
|13.8
|504,407
|17.2
|-12.8
|Huawei
|257,916
|8.1
|245,611
|8.4
|5.0
|Inspur Electronics
|235,658
|7.4
|141,132
|4.8
|67.0
|Lenovo
|181,523
|5.7
|220,296
|7.5
|-17.6
|Others
|1,499,578
|46.9
|1,265,169
|43.1
|18.5
|Total
|3,197,331
|100.0
|2,938,644
|100.0
|8.8
Source: Gartner (March 2018)
The x86 server market increased in revenue by 23.7%, and shipments were up 8.9% in the fourth quarter of 2017.