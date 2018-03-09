Home / News / Worldwide Server revenue grew 25.7% in the Q4 of 2017: Gartner

Worldwide Server revenue grew 25.7% in the Q4 of 2017: Gartner

March 9, 2018
The worldwide server market continued to grow through 2017 as worldwide server revenue increased 25.7% in the fourth quarter of 2017, while shipments grew 8.8% year over year, according to Gartner, Inc. In all of 2017, worldwide server shipments grew 3.1% and server revenue increased 10.4% compared with full-year 2016.

“Server growth was driven by relatively strong economies for the quarter across the globe,” said Jeffrey Hewitt, research vice president at Gartner. “This was a somewhat surprising quarter because the strength was exhibited in a variety of positive server shipment and revenue mixes in almost all geographies.”

Regional results were a mixed bag. North America and Asia/Pacific were particularly robust demonstrating double-digit growth in revenue (27.6% and 35.1%, respectively). In terms of shipments, North America grew 9.7% and Asia/Pacific grew 21.2%. EMEA posted strong yearly revenue growth of 19.9% while shipments decreased 7.9 percent. Japan grew 4.8 percent in revenue, but declined 5.1% in shipments. Latin America was the only region to exhibit a decline in both shipments (negative 4.7%) and revenue (negative 2.9%) in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Dell EMC and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) were neck-and-neck in the worldwide server market based on revenue in the fourth quarter of 2017 (see Table 1). Dell EMC ended the year in the No. 1 spot with 19.4 percent market share, followed closely by HPE with 19.3% of the market. Dell EMC experienced strong growth in the quarter with 39.9% growth. HPE grew 5.5%. Inspur Electronics experienced the strongest growth in the fourth quarter of 2017 with 127.8% growth.

Worldwide: Server Vendor Revenue Estimates, 4Q17 (U.S. Dollars)

Company 4Q17

Revenue

 4Q17 Market Share (%) 4Q16

Revenue

 4Q16 Market Share (%) 4Q17-4Q16 Growth (%)
Dell EMC 3,606,976,178 19.4 2,578,181,854 17.4 39.9
HPE 3,578,005,770 19.3 3,392,601,012 23.0 5.5
IBM 2,623,501,533 14.1 1,732,474,861 11.7 51.4
Inspur Electronics 1,260,671,411 6.8 553,514,048 3.7 127.8
Huawei 1,244,283,075 6.7 1,149,813,371 7.8 8.2
Others 6,253,392,745 33.7 5,369,366,683 36.3 16.5
Total 18,566,830,711 100.0 14,775,951,829 100.0 25.7

Source: Gartner (March 2018)

In server shipments, Dell EMC maintained the No. 1 position in the fourth quarter of 2017 with 18.2% market share. Despite a decline of 12.8%in server shipments, HPE secured the second spot with 13.8% of the market.

Worldwide: Server Vendor Shipments Estimates, 4Q17 (Units)

Company 4Q17

Shipments

 4Q17 Market Share (%) 4Q16

Shipments

 4Q16 Market Share (%) 4Q17-4Q16 Growth (%)
Dell EMC 582,720 18.2 562,029 19.1 3.7
HPE 439,936 13.8 504,407 17.2 -12.8
Huawei 257,916 8.1 245,611 8.4 5.0
Inspur Electronics 235,658 7.4 141,132 4.8 67.0
Lenovo 181,523 5.7 220,296 7.5 -17.6
Others 1,499,578 46.9 1,265,169 43.1 18.5
Total 3,197,331 100.0 2,938,644 100.0 8.8

Source: Gartner (March 2018)

The x86 server market increased in revenue by 23.7%, and shipments were up 8.9% in the fourth quarter of 2017.

