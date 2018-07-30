YES Bank & iCubesWire launch AI enabled digital innovation

YES Bank aims to enhance the user engagement and curtails the long process for queries revolving around savings accounts. Instatalk fosters information to the customer within a few seconds and is a progressive move in the digital domain

YES Bank has opted for iCubesWire’s AI enabled solution, Instatalk, which provides an accurate platform for the customers to interact instantly with the brand and seamlessly suits their requirements.

Through this campaign, YES Bank aims to enhance the user engagement and curtails the long process for queries revolving around savings accounts. Instatalk fosters information to the customer within a few seconds and is a progressive move in the digital domain.

Rajat Mehta, Country Head, YES Bank, says, “As a new-age, technology enabled bank, we are always exploring new opportunities to innovate and tie-up with partners that can help to increase our brand presence digitally. We are happy to explore the possibilities with iCubesWire and incorporate their AI solution Instatalk, a new-gen product which is the quintessential bridge between the user and the brand. The bot engagement integrated with the campaign strategies will elevates the rate of user engagement for our display campaigns.”

Sahil Chopra, Founder & CEO, iCubesWire, says, “YES Bank is a pioneer in the BFSI sector to create a customizable savings account and we are more than excited to have tied-up with them for an AI enabled campaign. It is a great opportunity for us to bank upon and we are certain the integration will prove fruitful for the brand as well as the users thereby strengthening their loyalty towards the bank. We are keen to explore the digital domain with YES Bank.”