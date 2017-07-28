YES BANK partners with Microsoft to adopt Kaizala and Office 365

Office 365 will help YES BANK employees collaborate in a secure environment, streamline communication with customers and improve work efficiencies. Microsoft Kaizala will help the bank connect their Corporate Headquarters and Branch office employees with field staff who may be mobile-only users. Microsoft Kaizala will power the bank’s sales and distribution workforce across the country to engage over a mobile app and transmit relevant information such as sales reports, service requests, unit visit reports etc., without the need to be connect to the Branch or Corporate IT network

YES BANK, India’s fifth largest private sector Bank, today announced its partnership with Microsoft to deploy Office 365 and Microsoft Kaizala. Microsoft Kaizala, which was launched this week is a product designed for large group communication in a chat interface and work management and integrates with Office 365.

The deployment of these advanced products from Microsoft are a part of YES BANK’s consistent endeavours to adopt cutting-edge technology solutions to streamline processes and improve employee efficiency and productivity. Office 365 will help YES BANK employees collaborate in a secure environment, streamline communication with customers and improve work efficiencies. Microsoft Kaizala will help the bank connect their Corporate Headquarters and Branch office employees with field staff who may be mobile-only users. Microsoft Kaizala will power the bank’s sales and distribution workforce across the country to engage over a mobile app and transmit relevant information such as sales reports, service requests, unit visit reports etc., without the need to be connect to the Branch or Corporate IT network.

Rana Kapoor, Managing Director & CEO, YES BANK, said, “Since inception, YES BANK has focused on Technology & Innovation as mission critical pillars for Business Excellence. This partnership is a prime example of YES BANK’s ART philosophy – Alliances, Relationships driven by Technology – as we continue to use technology to revolutionise the Banking experience in India. The Kaizala solution will empower the employees and customers by enabling Digital communication channels over a familiar chat-driven interface, and ensure that YES BANK leverages its strength as an agile organization”

Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India, said, “We are excited to be part of YES BANK’s digital journey with Office 365 and Microsoft Kaizala. These cloud-based technologies, bring the best of our modern workplace solutions to YES BANK. I would especially like to thank YES BANK for being an early adopter of Kaizala.”

With Kaizala in particular, YES BANK has worked with the Microsoft team to develop multiple enterprise to employee, business to business and business to consumer uses. Some uses are:

Public groups for dissemination of information to customers. These are delivered using Kaizala alerts and notifications on the mobile thereby increasing penetration of our marketing strategies Digitalization of most frequently used service requests/complaints for customers thereby creating an alternate channel for the customers with integration to the bank’s core systems Private groups based on the organizational hierarchy for knowledge and information dissemination Daily sales report with capabilities such as auto roll-up, thereby enabling a real-time, direct view of the progress made by the sales force Unit visit reports with capabilities to document discussion pointers, attach documents, geo-tag of locations to ensure capture of all information digitally Digitizing forms like Point of Sale (card swipe machine) enablement for Current Account customers

YES BANK is also in the process of integrating Microsoft Kaizala’s capabilities with the bank’s Chat bots, AI infrastructure, several business processes, workflows and document management solutions.