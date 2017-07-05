Zebra Sports partners with Kinduct; to deepen insights on athletes

Industry leaders unite to create world-class performance, evaluation and optimization platform

Zebra Technologies Corporation, a global leader in providing solutions and services that give enterprises real-time visibility into their operations, announced the Zebra Sports practice system can now be integrated with the industry leading Kinduct Athlete Management System for an extended, detailed view into players’ health, wellness and overall performance. This expanded tracking solution with medical and training insights gives coaches, trainers and sports science staff a powerful suite of tools for athlete and team preparation, injury prevention and enhanced performance on the practice field for greater success on game day.

Dr. Travis McDonough, CEO and Founder, Kinduct said,“Kinduct is a highly secure, cloud-based Athlete Management System that turns rich data into powerful insights that deliver tangible actions that help make coaches, trainers and athletes better. With our collaboration with Zebra, we will provide teams in the NFL and NCAA the right data and the right tools at the right time to help inform the decision-making process, promote constant improvement and provide teams with a competitive advantage.”

Jill Stelfox, Vice President and General Manager, Location Solutions, Zebra Technologies, said, “As the official on-field player tracking provider of the NFL, Zebra is thrilled to be working with Kinduct, the leader in athletic monitoring and performance improvement, to take our cutting-edge, real-time player tracking solution to the next level. A growing number of teams are using our practice system as they are aggressively moving to newer technology with higher accuracy to gain better visibility.”