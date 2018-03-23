Zebra Technologies launches rugged devices for SMBs in India

Rugged mobile computers, barcode scanners and barcode printers maker Zebra Technologies has launched a new TC20 mobile computer and TC25 rugged smartphone in India on Thursday. Zebra TC20 is a light weight, durable and long lasting mobile device developed for indoor use by people involved in retail and hospitality. While the TC25 will allow real-time operational visibility on the field for SMBs in the logistics or services industries.

Zebra said, TC2-series is designed to withstand the heat and cold, dusty environments and accidental drops, reducing costly repairs while ensuring longer and more productive use. Both TC20 and TC25 come in different pricing models and they are designed for 1D and 2D barcode scanning for small- and medium-sized businesses. Company said SMBs can use it as an integrated enterprise quality barcode and RFID tag reader, eliminating the need for unreliable, slower and power-intensive smartphone cameras.

Zebra claimed that based on its testing, the TC2-series devices can capture barcodes substantially quicker than the cameras on consumer smartphones, saving time and making site visits more efficient. The TC20 can also be paired with the Zebra RFD2000 UHF RFID sled easily, adding UHF RFID tag reading, writing and locationing capabilities, making it ideal for retail store environments.

Both these B2B devices come with OneCare, the LifeGuard for Android solution provides security updates over a longer lifespan of the TC2-series, ensuring the security of the operating system at all times. The TC20 and TC25’s bright 4.3-inch screens and Android interface provide a familiar, intuitive experience that’s easy to use out of the box.

The TC20 and TC25 are powered by Mobility DNA and software such as Datawedge, StageNow and Mobility Extensions (Mx) which helps streamline deployment management and troubleshooting.

Using Zebra’s Workforce Connect Push-To-Talk Express, staff can perform voice communications over wireless LAN (TC20 & TC25) and 4G/LTE (TC25) to communicate one-on-one or in groups, allowing them to coordinate and react to changing needs in real time and improve customer service, said company.

“Zebra offers the industry’s largest range of Android mobile computers and the introduction of the TC20 mobile computer and TC25 rugged smartphone reinforces our position as a leader in the enterprise Android space. Until now, small- and medium-sized businesses had limited options: either struggling with the risk and frustration of using consumer devices or running their operations manually with pen and paper. The cost-effective TC20 and TC25 gives SMBs a better choice while delivering a powerful customer experience,” stated Deep Agarwal, Regional Sales Director – India, Zebra Technologies.